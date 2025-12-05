Recognition reinforces JUMPSEC’s technical specialism and attacker mindset approach to cybersecurity.



JUMPSEC is proud to announce that it has officially achieved Microsoft Enterprise Partner status for Security—a recognition that not only validates JUMPSEC’s deep technical expertise, but also reflects its long-term commitment to delivering proactive, outcome-driven cybersecurity capability to clients.



This milestone acknowledges the real-world impact JUMPSEC is making by leveraging Microsoft’s advanced security technologies with its own hands-on, attacker-led research, threat intelligence and expertise.



For clients, it provides further reassurance that JUMPSEC has the capability to implement, configure, and manage Microsoft Security products to a high standard—ensuring technology doesn’t just exist, but actually works in practice to detect early on what matters most, and most importantly reduce the risk of an impactful cyberattack.



Sam Temple, JUMPSEC CEO commented: “We’re delighted to be recognised by Microsoft for the quality of our delivery, our depth of security knowledge, and our relentless focus on defending our clients. This status doesn’t change how we work—it validates the work we’ve already done and sets a path for JUMPSEC’s very exciting future.”



Matt Lawrence, Head of Cyber Defence at JUMPSEC, said: “We’ve proven we can go toe-to-toe with the most sophisticated threat actors, including preventing the susceptibility to recent attack TTPs where others have fallen short. Our work with Microsoft’s Security stack helps us bridge the gap between visibility and action—ensuring rapid triage and first response activities to reduce the chance of incidents escalating.”



About JUMPSEC



JUMPSEC is a UK-based cybersecurity consultancy and managed services provider, delivering offensive and defensive services built around an attacker mindset—a way of thinking focusses on what matters most to its clients, continuously innovating to keep pace with evolving threats.



From CHECK and threat-led penetration testing, attack path mapping, red teaming to Attack Surface Management, MXDR, incident response, and cyber resilience planning, JUMPSEC acts as an extension of client teams. Its approach blends deep technical expertise, threat research and tool development, and real-world threat intelligence to help clients close the gap between prevention, detection and response.



Read the full story here: https://www.jumpsec.com/guides/jumpsec-achieves-microsoft-en...