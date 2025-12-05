A new startup is helping GP practices and clinics across the UK to beat the 8am rush of calls from patients. With the rise of AI, the idea of being 30th in the queue for a doctor's appointment will be no more.



InTouchNow.ai is transforming how GP surgeries and clinics handle phone calls, allowing them to offer patients a fast, reliable – and always available – reception service.



Founded by Daniel Park and built on over 30 years of experience in medical call-centre services,

InTouchNow.ai uses conversational voice-AI to answer calls for GP practices, booking appointments and triaging patients without delay.

With the AI receptionist, there is no more waiting in long queues — even during the notorious 8am rush.



The system can pick up calls instantly, handle dozens or hundreds of calls at once, and update appointment systems automatically. Clinics can even record the lead practitioner’s voice in under a minute so patients hear a familiar tone.



GP practices using InTouchNow.ai benefit from fewer missed calls, less pressure on reception teams and faster access for patients. The service works around the clock — evenings, weekends and bank holidays included — meaning surgeries no longer need costly overtime or extra staff.



The system integrates with popular GP-industry software and practice management tools such as Surgery Connect, AWS, Anima and more. This allows for many routine tasks, from appointment bookings to triage and referrals, to be automated while ensuring all patient data remains secure and practices retain full control.



The technology scales in more than 200 languages, using the AI element. Patients can choose for different language options when calling the GP practice. It is also possible to select local dialects and accents for voice agents available, including the UK - even as intricate as different London accents.



Since launch, dozens of practices around the UK have already adopted InTouchNow.ai and feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Many reported immediate improvements in call handling and patient access, easing the burden on staff while improving patient satisfaction.



InTouchNow.ai is now offering GP surgeries the opportunity to modernise their phone-lines, reduce waiting times and create a smoother, more responsive experience for patients and staff alike.



For more information or to request a demonstration, visit: https://intouchnow.ai|