Maternal obesity changes the gut bacteria of infants, potentially affecting their metabolism and health later in life, finds new research from Nazarbayev University (NU).

The researchers, Almagul Kushugulova and Samat Kozhakhmetov from NU Laboratory of Microbiome, followed 24 mothers and their babies from birth to six months. Using advanced DNA sequencing, the team compared the gut microbiomes of infants born to mothers with obesity and those without.

They found that babies born to mothers with obesity had less diverse gut bacteria and a higher proportion of microbes linked to fat metabolism. These differences were strongest in babies from birth to three months old, suggesting that early life is a key period where a baby’s future health may be shaped.

"During the first three months of life, we observed what appears to be a shift in how gut bacteria process nutrients - with a tendency toward fat storage pathways rather than breaking down carbohydrates for energy. Understanding these changes opens up possibilities for early intervention. Approaches such as targeted probiotics or dietary guidance could help support a healthier bacterial balance in infants, which may in turn reduce the risk of metabolic challenges later in life," Kozhakhmetov says.

The findings also suggest that maternal obesity could influence the development of a child’s immune system, metabolism and appetite regulation. This shows how closely connected a mother’s health is to her child’s early biology.

"We tend to think that we only pass on our genes to our children. But our research suggests that we may also pass on our bacteria - and the type of bacteria a child inherits could have important effects on their long-term health, potentially influencing their health trajectory as they grow," says Kushugulova.



The findings were first published in the journal Biomedicines.

