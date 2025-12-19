Ahead of UN World Meditation Day – December 21



A short daily meditation practice taught by Indian Yogi Sadhguru could help ease loneliness, stress and family conflict over Christmas, according to new peer-reviewed research by Harvard-affiliated scientists.



The findings come as UK surveys show the festive season is a major pressure point for mental health. Mental Health UK reports that 80% of people living with mental-health conditions see their symptoms worsen over Christmas, while nearly three-quarters feel lonelier even when surrounded by family. Separate analysis shows 84% of Britons find Christmas stressful or triggering.



The new study, published in Frontiers in Psychology (2025), was led by researchers at the Sadhguru Center for a Conscious Planet at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, a Harvard Medical School-affiliated hospital.



It examined 24 adults who completed Inner Engineering, a programme created by Sadhguru that teaches Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya - a 21-minute yogic meditative practice. The program highlights Yogic meditation’s role as a non-religious, scalable intervention for improving well-being.



After six weeks, every participant who practised regularly reported improvements in emotional well-being and relationships. Researchers identified reduced emotional reactivity, greater empathy and compassion, and more harmonious communication with partners and children, including fewer arguments and better listening.



The authors note that related neuroscience research suggests meditation reduces activity in the brain’s stress centre, the amygdala, while strengthening emotional regulation and activating the body’s calming “rest-and-digest” response.

Sumita Hutchison, Director at an NHS Foundation Trust, said:



“The holiday period places enormous pressure on families. Polls show half of Britons find Christmas stressful and mothers feel it most acutely. At the same time, the UK economy loses over £117 billion a year to poor mental health. We urgently need scalable, evidence‑based solutions. This study offers compelling evidence that Yogic meditation can reduce loneliness, stress and family conflict in just a few weeks. Policymakers should support making programmes like this more accessible.”



Yogic practices, which originate in India, are gaining increased interest globally as wellbeing solutions. Sadhguru recently led one of the UK’s largest Yogic meditation events at London’s ExCeL Centre, with thousands of people travelling from across the UK and beyond to attend. Jane Asplin-Locke, a teacher from Hampshire who took part, said: “It was transformational! I feel completely different; clean inside, calm, steady and sensitive to my surroundings.”



The various age groups attending excited researchers, who have been stressing the universal appeal of these wellbeing solutions:



“One of the great strengths of yogic practices is that, though they originated in the East, they are accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds. They offer a powerful, non-religious approach to inner wellbeing, and scientific research is increasingly validating their efficacy.” - Dr Bala Subramaniam, Harvard Professor and a lead on the study



As the UK marks United Nations World Meditation Day on December 21, researchers say the event and findings add to growing evidence that yogic practices, when rigorously studied, can offer practical solutions to modern mental-health challenges.

