New data from international recruitment firm Robert Half reveals a sharp rise in demand for IT and technology professionals as UK businesses respond to the challenges of the technological revolution and the rapid growth of AI.







According to the firm’s latest research, 56% of organisations plan to expand their permanent IT and technology teams in the first half of next year, marking an 11-percentage point increase on H2 2025. Contract hiring is also strengthening, with 39% of employers set to boost flexible technology resourcing to meet rising project and transformation demands.







This uptick in tech hiring reflects wider national trends. According to research from the London School of Economics (LSE), the UK technology sector is now valued at £1.2 trillion, with AI attracting nearly 30% of venture investment in 2025, driving rapid expansion in fields such as cybersecurity, cloud engineering and data analytics - all areas where skilled professionals are in short supply and high demand as businesses accelerate digital adoption and transformation initiatives.







Craig Freedberg, Regional Director at Robert Half, comments:







"The rise in IT and technology hiring reflects the critical role these functions now play at the centre of business strategy. Organisations are accelerating digital transformation, embedding AI, upgrading legacy systems and strengthening cyber resilience, all of which require highly skilled technical professionals. As demand rises across infrastructure, data, cybersecurity, software, and cloud engineering, companies are investing in both permanent teams and flexible project-based support to ensure they can deliver at pace.







"Demand for tech talent in the UK is showing signs of regaining momentum and employers are already responding. The companies that prioritise attracting and retaining the right IT talent now will be best positioned to navigate regulatory change, manage organisational risk and unlock competitive advantage in 2026."







