Watkin Jones and Maslow Capital’s joint venture has agreed to add another development site to its growing student housing portfolio — this time in Bristol.



The partnership plans to build a purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme on Malago Road in Bedminster, with 484 beds spread across three blocks and an estimated gross development value of about £102 million once stabilised.



Situated just steps from Bedminster train station and within walking distance of the University of Bristol’s expanding Temple Quarter campus, the project is being positioned in a highly desirable university location.



Set to be completed in time for the 2028/29 academic year, the development will feature a mix of studios and cluster rooms, part of which will be under nomination agreements with the university.



This represents the second major site to be taken forward through the joint venture between Watkin Jones and Maslow Capital, following their earlier Glasgow PBSA deal. Under the arrangement, Watkin Jones will lead delivery and ongoing management of the new Bristol asset, helping to address the city’s strong demand for high-quality student homes.



George Dyer, group investment director at Watkin Jones, said: “This transaction with Maslow Capital, our second collaboration together, demonstrates the strength of our proposition and the quality of our PBSA offering across the UK. “Bristol has firmly established itself as a destination of choice for students, and we’re delighted to deliver a sustainable, high-quality scheme, supporting the City and University’s growing student population.”



Sky Mapson, senior director of origination at Maslow Capital, commented: “We are pleased to support Watkin Jones on a second large-scale PBSA transaction through our joint venture, following The Ard in Glasgow. Their proven record in delivering high-quality student accommodation gives us conviction in the sponsor and the successful delivery of this Bristol asset.”



Rachael Gordon, head of deal execution (UK & Europe) at Maslow Capital, commented: “Bristol remains one of the UK’s most undersupplied student markets, with demand for purpose-built accommodation continuing to outstrip available stock. This 484-bed scheme is close to the University of Bristol’s new Temple Quarter campus and Bedminster station. Its scale, specification and location leave it well positioned to capture that demand and deliver resilient long-term income.”



