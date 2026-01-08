January - 2026





Plumbing and heating expert releases winter home damage prevention guide for homeowners



https://raplumbingandheating.co.uk/winter-plumbing-survival-...



A Nottingham-based Gas Safe engineer has released a new winter home-damage prevention guide to help UK homeowners prevent costly leaks, breakdowns, and frozen pipes as temperatures drop. Rizwan Ahmad, owner of RA Plumbing and Heating, created the guide after seeing the same avoidable winter emergencies year after year — often resulting in thousands of pounds worth of damage. With the cost of living crisis affecting many households in the UK, Rizwan decided to take matters into his own hands by releasing this resource to the public.



“Every winter we see families waking up to no heating, no hot water, or in the worst cases, burst pipes flooding their homes,” said Ahmad. “Almost all of these emergencies are preventable with a few simple checks.”





According to insurers, a single burst pipe can cause between £5,000 and £15,000 of damage, destroy electrics, and force families out of their homes for weeks. Emergency call-out fees also rise sharply over December and January, leaving many households facing high unexpected repair costs.



Ahmad noted that winter plumbing failures disproportionately affect vulnerable people — including the elderly, families and those already struggling with the cost of living. “For some households, a broken boiler or a burst pipe isn’t just an inconvenience — it’s a crisis,” he said. “I’ve seen vulnerable residents go days without heating or hot water because they’re afraid of repair costs. That’s why I wanted to share practical steps that anyone can follow for free.”



To help prevent future home damage, Ahmad has released a simple 7 Step Checklist designed so any homeowner can protect their home in minutes without needing a professional.







The guide covers key winter checks, including:



1.Insulating exposed or vulnerable pipes



2.Bleeding radiators for maximum heating efficiency



3.Ensuring the stopcock opens and closes properly



4.Installing an outdoor tap cover



5.Checking loft pipes and water tanks for adequate

insulation



6.Booking an annual boiler service



7.Clearing gutters and outdoor drains to prevent

blockages



“These steps sound simple, but they’re the difference between a safe winter and thousands of pounds in preventable damage,” Ahmad added.



The guide also provides photos, expert commentary, and a breakdown of the most common homeowner mistakes that lead to winter heating and plumbing failures.





About RA Plumbing and Heating



RA Plumbing and Heating is a Nottingham-based plumbing and heating service run by Gas Safe engineer Rizwan Ahmad. The company specialises in boiler servicing, plumbing repairs, heating efficiency, and homeowner education to help prevent avoidable damage.







Contact





Rizwan Ahmad

Gas Safe Engineer, RA Plumbing and Heating

Email: rizwan@raplumbingandheating.co.uk

Phone: 07715 246344

Location: 6 David Lane, New Basford, Nottingham, NG6 0JU, United Kingdom