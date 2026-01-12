Health bosses in Hertfordshire have confirmed that the urgent dental care service in the county has been extended and expanded so more people can get help when they need it. This service is part of the NHS provision for people who have sudden dental problems that can’t wait for a regular appointment.



Anyone in Hertfordshire and the neighbouring west Essex area can use this urgent dental care scheme by first calling NHS 111 or using the online NHS 111 service. When you get in touch, you will be asked some questions about your dental issue. If the staff decide you need urgent care, they will arrange an appointment for you at a local service.



The extension means the urgent dental care is now available more often, including evenings, weekends and bank holidays. There are evening appointments during weekdays, and weekend and bank holiday appointments too, so people in pain can often be seen quickly.



The service works through a mix of out-of-hours clinics and regular dental practices. Out-of-hours care runs in the evenings and at weekends, while other appointments are offered at several local practices during their normal opening hours. All of these must be booked via NHS 111 rather than by walking in.



Urgent dental care is meant to help with serious problems like severe toothache, pain that won’t go away, broken or knocked-out teeth, infections, swelling, or bleeding that does not stop after a recent extraction (Source:Elegance Dental). NHS 111 will assess how soon you need to be seen and aim to book you in either the same day or the next day, depending on how urgent it is.



Some people are eligible for free treatment, such as under-18s, those under 19 in full-time education, pregnant people, or those on certain benefits. If you do not qualify for free care, you will need to pay the standard NHS urgent care charge for your appointment.



Health leaders hope the extended service will make it easier for people to get relief from pain quickly, and reduce pressure on other health services by giving proper dental help when it’s most needed.