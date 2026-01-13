Three spectacular locations. Millions of tulips. One unforgettable celebration of spring.



This spring, Tulleys award-winning Tulip Festivals return, inviting visitors to experience one of the UK’s most celebrated seasonal attractions across three stunning locations.



Following the huge success of previous years, the team behind the UK’s No.1 Tulip Festival will once again welcome guests to immerse themselves in vast seas of colour at:



* Tulleys Tulip Fest at Tulleys Farm, West Sussex

* Tulleys Tulip Fields at Willows Activity Farm, Hertfordshire

* Tulleys Tulip Garden at Hatton Country World, Warwickshire



Together, the three festivals showcase millions of tulips planted in carefully curated mixed varieties, creating ever-changing landscapes that evolve throughout the spring season.



The festivals are expected to open in late March and run through to May, with blooming guided by nature to ensure visitors experience the fields at their most beautiful across the season.



A Spring Experience That Evolves With Nature



Rather than a single moment of peak bloom, Tulleys signature planting style ensures waves of colour throughout the season. Early, mid and late-flowering tulips bloom in succession, meaning no two visits are ever the same.



Guests can wander through vibrant fields, follow scenic pathways, discover striking floral installations and enjoy thoughtfully designed photo spots that have made the festivals a favourite with photographers and content creators year after year.



More Than Just Tulips



Each location offers its own unique setting while staying true to the much-loved Tulleys experience. Alongside the floral displays, visitors can enjoy seasonal food and drink, Dutch-inspired street food, live entertainment and relaxed spaces to pause, soak up the atmosphere and celebrate the arrival of spring.



Whether visiting as a couple, with friends or as a family day out, the Tulip Festivals are designed to feel uplifting, immersive and unmissable.



Stuart Beare, Owner of Tulleys Farm, said:



“Our tulip festivals have become a real highlight of the spring calendar. Seeing people reconnect with nature, enjoy the outdoors and make special memories is what it’s all about. Each site has its own character, but they all share that same sense of joy, colour and escape that people now associate with Tulleys.”



A Must-Visit Spring Attraction



With their scale, quality and attention to detail, Tulleys’ Tulip Festivals have firmly established themselves as one of the UK’s most talked-about spring attractions, drawing visitors from across the country year after year.



Tickets



Phase 2 tickets go on sale on 23rd January, following the rapid sell-out of Phase 1, which sold out within hours of release. Tickets are expected to sell quickly.

Opening dates, ticket options and experiences vary by location.



For full details and to book tickets, visit:



* West Sussex: TulipFarm.co.uk

* Hertfordshire: TulipFields.co.uk

* Hatton Country World: TulipGarden.co.uk



Press & Media



Press and media visits are available on selected dates.Please contact the press office to arrange attendance.



Images: Further images available on request



ENDS



Press Contact:

Edward Hopkins

Email: tulleys@edhopkinspr.co.uk

Tel: 01256 590 439 / 07538 061 448