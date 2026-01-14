The French Property Exhibition

Novotel London West

24th-25th January 2026



For anyone looking for a home in France, the best place to start is at the French Property Exhibition. Held every January in London, it brings together the full spectrum of property professionals under one roof, covering every aspect of buying a property or moving to France.

Estate agents will be on hand to advise visitors about the different locations, what they can expect for their budget and how the buying process works in France, as well as discussing the details of properties for sale. “The exhibition is a great way for us to share our experiences of living the French dream,” says Joanna Leggett, Marketing Director at Leggett Immobilier.

Trusted legal experts will be able to explain everything from the first sales contract through to completion, alongside inheritance planning, a key consideration for buyers. On the financial side, visitors can find out everything from getting the most out of a currency transfer, how to obtain a French mortgage and what French taxes to expect. Those planning to move full-time to France can chat with relocation and visa experts, removals companies, building/renovation specialists, and healthcare and insurance experts.

One of the most valued aspects of the exhibition is the daily programme of free seminars, which go into depth about buying and selling French property, deciding where to buy, understanding the French tax and legal systems, and choosing the right visa. A new addition to this year’s exhibition will be panel seminars, where a range of experts will share their insights. Seminars sponsor Fab Pelissier of Fab Expat says he and his team are looking forward “to connecting with passionate individuals who are looking to make France their new home”.

The French Property Exhibitions have been helping buyers achieve their dreams for over three decades, offering a wealth of information and inspiration. As the market-leading publisher of magazines and websites about France, France Media Group is in the ideal position to bring together a highly engaged and motivated audience with the key players within the French property industry.





Register for free entry here:

For more information contact:

Emma Kestin, Exhibition Manager

Tel: +44 (0) 1225 463 752

info@frenchpropertyexhibition.com