Contemporary artist Caroline de Peyrecave today unveils Empowering Her, a portrait-led project that challenges perceptions of women’s visibility, leadership, and lived experience in modern Britain.



The first public exhibition will be held at The Gallery at Green & Stone, London, from 2–14 March 2026.



Empowering Her is an unapologetic body of work that confronts who is seen, who is celebrated, and who has historically been left in the shadows.



The opening portrait of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian campaigner and former political prisoner, sets a clear tone rooted in visibility, dignity, and presence.



Through a series of large-scale, finely rendered portraits, Empowering Her reclaims portraiture as a space in which women’s stories are seen and their achievements honoured with the respect they merit. The work explores recognition, representation, and power, questioning whose stories are recorded, whose leadership is acknowledged, and whose experiences are overlooked.



Speaking about the project, Caroline said: “For centuries, portraiture has reinforced who matters. Empowering Her reclaims that space as one of recognition, not perfection, but presence, and these portraits are about honesty, dignity, and being fully seen.”



The women portrayed in Empowering Her span public life, culture, science, sport, and activism and include:



Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, campaigner and former political prisoner

Lieutenant General Dame Sharon Nesmith, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, British Army

Sally Phillips, actor and comedian

Emma Barnett, broadcaster and journalist

Lady Phyll, LGBTQ+ activist and co-founder of UK Black Pride

Dame Maggie Aderin-Pocock, space scientist and science communicator

Daryl Fielding, advertising leader behind Dove’s Real Beauty campaign and founding member of Mad Women

Georgia Harrison, campaigner for women’s safety and digital accountability

Zoe Stratford, England Rugby World Cup winning captain and advocate for women in sport



Nazanin commented: “While I was imprisoned, I was made invisible in every possible way, so being seen now, on my own terms, matters deeply to me. Caroline’s work acknowledges women’s experience, resilience, and humanity, and I hope it reminds the world that women and girls, and their stories, matter even when people try to silence them.”



Empowering Her is in support of UN Women UK, with proceeds contributing to programmes supporting all women and girls in the UK and around the world.

Empowering Her is an evolving body of work.



Alongside the exhibition, a series of portrait-led workshops will take place at the gallery, with further workshops planned in community and corporate settings, and ambitions for future exhibitions and touring.



Caroline concludes: “Visibility changes what we believe is possible. By placing these women at the centre of the frame, Empowering Her offers role models for women and girls who deserve to see themselves reflected in power and possibility.”



For more information, visit Caroline de Peyrecave or follow https://www.instagram.com/cdepeyrecave_portraits/ on Instagram.



For interviews, images, press invites, or further details, contact Natalie Trice at natalietrice@natalietrice.co.uk or call 07825 615303.



Exhibition details:



Empowering Her

The Gallery at Green & Stone

2–14 March 2026

The press event is on 3 March 2026

Empowering Her exhibition