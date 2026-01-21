21 elite UK practitioners, from BAFTA-winning artists to clinical doctors, unite to discover the best beauty and wellness brands for the 2026 Attracta Beauty Awards.



LONDON, UK — Today, the Attracta Beauty Awards (ABA) officially reveals its expert panel and opens its 2026 call for entries, unveiling a prestigious panel of 21 world-class experts across clinical health, high-performance makeup, and hair artistry.



Moving beyond "Fast Beauty," the 2026 Awards define a new benchmark for Biological Integrity and Regenerative Skin Health. The panel, featuring multiple BAFTA-winning artists and renowned Harley Street authorities, will spend the next three months independently testing every entry to find the visionary brands and experts of the year.



A Professional Benchmark for Every Category The ABA is an annual invitation to excellence. This year’s categories cover 20 distinct areas—from Skin Health Longevity and Neuro-Aesthetics to the innovative "Hushpitality" pillar for restorative destinations and wellness centres.



Founder Attracta Courtney says: "We are witnessing a monumental shift toward the 'less but better' philosophy—a return to quality, integrity, and the essential human touch. By championing the Slow Beauty movement, our 2026 panel ensures that every brand, from visionary startups to iconic heritage names, is evaluated through a lens of profound clinical expertise and creative artistry."



Key 2026 Dates:



Early Bird (10% Discount): Ends 30th January.



Stage 1 Entries Close: 8th April.



Winners Ceremony Reveal: 8th July, London.



Brands are invited to view the 2026 Entry Guide at: https://www.attractabeautyawards.com/2026-categories



Notes to Editors: Attracta Courtney is a former healthcare professional and distinguished International Make-Up Artist. The Attracta Beauty Awards (ABA) is the UK’s leading practitioner-led awards body, focused on Prestige, Integrity, Expertise and Slow Beauty.



Media Contact:

Team ABA26

info@attractabeauty.com

M: 07999782477



