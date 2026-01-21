As Veganuary enters its final stretch, many people trying a plant-based diet this January may be looking for a little extra encouragement. Millions around the world join the challenge each year, with more than one in ten UK adults (12%)* saying they’re likely to take part in Veganuary 2026.



The month offers a positive way to kickstart the year by exploring new recipes, trying plant-based products and learning about the ethical and environmental impact of our food choices. Celebrities have also embraced Veganuary, crediting it with helping them make lasting lifestyle changes. Here’s what some Veganuary alumni have shared about their experiences and how to make the challenge stick.



1. Jasmine Harman



Cheese is consistently cited as the biggest barrier to eating vegan – something TV presenter Jasmine Harman knows only too well. Jasmine took part in the first ever Veganuary back in 2014 and was a self-confessed cheese connoisseur.



To get past this hurdle, Jasmine suggests reframing how you view vegan cheese alternatives. “If you taste them and think of them as being a completely different cheese that you’ve never tried, something that’s not trying to pretend to be anything else, then you will not be disappointed,” she says.



Veganuary was easier than she thought it would be, and when the month came to an end, there was “no question” about whether she would continue.



2. Chris Packham



Broadcaster and environmentalist Chris Packham took part in Veganuary 2019 and advises participants to take it step-by-step to make the switch more manageable and sustainable. “It's not about giving up overnight – you don’t have to go cold turkey,” he says. “If you’re eating meat seven days a week, try cutting back to five – that's the sort of progress you need.” The support of an online community on social media was an element of Veganuary Chris found helpful, as people share tips and recipes. Chris is also a huge fan of his partner Charlotte’s cooking, and the diversity of plant-based dishes is proof that vegan food offers endless possibilities.



3. Deborah Meaden



Not sure where to begin with meat and dairy alternatives? Entrepreneur and Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden, part of the class of Veganuary 2020, found that certain products can be surprisingly convincing. Her favourite swap for chicken is This! Isn’t Roast Chicken, which she says is so similar to the real thing that guests often can’t tell the difference. “Most of the chicken alternatives – particularly the breaded products – honestly, you couldn’t tell they are not chicken,” she tells Veganuary. “I have served them many times without people noticing!”



The key is to explore different options and find new favourites to veganise the dishes you already love. Encouraging her social media followers to take part in the challenge, she says: “When I first took part in Veganuary, I didn’t plan to stay vegan, but I felt so much better in myself that it stopped being a decision and just became how I live.”



4. Imogen Grant



Olympic champion rower Imogen Grant took part in Veganuary in 2022 and was plant-based for 18 months leading up to the Paris Olympic Games in 2024, setting personal bests along the way.



Speaking about her Veganuary experience, she emphasised the importance of protein to power her busy lifestyle as an athlete and full-time doctor: “I eat a lot of tofu, a lot of chickpeas, tempeh and seitan,” she explains. Discovering plant-based alternatives to her favourite foods helped a lot too: she learned that most dark chocolate is already vegan, there are great dairy-free butter alternatives available and she can bake without eggs using hacks like chia and flax seeds. Reading up on plant-based nutrition to ensure you are fuelling your body is essential, especially if you are continuing beyond January. “Veganuary is a great way to start – that's how I did!" Imogen says.



5. Peter Egan



Actor and animal campaigner Peter Egan did Veganuary in 2016 and for him, having a strong personal reason is important. “My best tip to anyone who is considering giving Veganuary a try is to keep an open mind and know precisely why you are doing it,” he says. For Peter, learning about the cruelty involved in animal agriculture made the decision straightforward. Having a clear ‘why’, he believes, is one of the most powerful ways to stay motivated.



It's free to register for Veganuary at veganuary.com, where participants can receive resources such as the Celebrity eCookbook, Plant Protein eCookbook, the Official Veganuary Starter Kit and 31 daily emails packed with nutritional info, delicious recipes, meal plans and helpful advice.



Notes to editors



*All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2152 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 24th - 27th October 2025. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults (aged 18+).



Vegan recipes, celebrity quotes and high-resolution images for Veganuary features can be downloaded here.



Contact



Wendy Matthews, CEO



media@veganuary.com