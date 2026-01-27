Cannectd Wellness founder Shari B. Kaplan, LCSW, today unveiled Shari AI™, a first-of-its-kind integrative mental health companion designed to extend trauma-informed care beyond the therapy room. Drawing from Kaplan’s 30+ years of clinical work and her acclaimed "Whole Life Plan™" framework, this AI tool offers on-demand support for processing emotions, building resilience, and reinforcing therapeutic progress, all from a user’s smartphone.



Why the World Needs Shari AI™ Now Amid rising global anxiety rates and therapist shortages, patients often struggle to find support during the hours between sessions. While traditional mental health apps and generic AI chatbots often lack clinical nuance, Shari AI fills this gap by embedding Kaplan’s signature methodologies, including her "Repair-Release-Reorganize" framework and "Power in the Pause" philosophy, into accessible, conversational support.



"Mental health does not happen 9 to 5," says Kaplan. "People need guidance in between sessions and support to get over the hump. Shari AI isn’t a therapist; it is a bridge. Think of it as a pocket-sized wellness consultant. When overwhelm hits at midnight or after a painful conversation, it helps you pause, breathe, and reconnect with your inner wisdom using evidence-backed tools I’ve honed for decades."



How Shari AI Transforms Daily Mental Wellness

The AI companion delivers Kaplan’s integrative approach through:

Personalized Emotional Navigation: Gentle prompts to untangle thoughts during conflict or stress, utilizing micro-practices like somatic exercises, breathwork, mindfulness, and grounding techniques.



Whole Life Integration: Science-backed insights linking nutrition, nervous system regulation, neuro-dynamic exercises , and functional spirituality (defined as using your spiritual beliefs to support your mental health in your day-to-day activities).



Session Bridging: Designed to support users in the processes initiated during their actual therapy sessions, helping them achieve treatment goals and self-regulation in real-time.



Trauma-Smart Safeguards: Engineered by a trauma specialist with safeguards like zero data retention. The system uses opt-in deepening questions only (no unsolicited triggers) and prompts for crisis resources if distress escalates.



Key Innovation & Accessibility

Ideal for busy professionals, students, trauma survivors, and anxiety clients, Shari AI helps users process tough conversations and find calm in chaos.



Developed with privacy-first principles, Shari AI never stores personal data or conversation history. Its prompt library blends Kaplan’s expertise in Trauma-Informed Care, Ego-State Psychology, IFS, CBT, Jungian theory, Self-Regulation tools, and Somatic Awareness, alongside insights into herbal plant medicine and nutrition for the brain.



Availability & Pricing

Shari AI is available now via Cannectd Wellness (https://www.cannectd.com/shari-ai).

Trial: Free 24-hour full access trial.

Subscription: Premium full access is available for $25 USD monthly OR $250 USD annually (paid in full).



Disclaimer: Shari AI provides educational support only and does not replace therapy. Users in crisis should contact 911, 988, or emergency services.



About Shari B. Kaplan & Cannectd Wellness

Shari B. Kaplan, LCSW, is a pioneer in integrative mental health, merging psychotherapy, plant medicine, and ketamine-assisted therapy at her Florida-based practice, Cannectd Wellness. Her "Whole Life Plan" framework has empowered thousands to heal trauma and chronic stress. The launch of Shari AI marks her latest innovation in democratizing access to evidence-based mental wellness tools.



Media Contact:

Kristina Spionjak, Kristina&Co, kristina@spionjak.com

Learn more: www.cannectd.com/shari-ai



Shari AI: Therapy’s co-pilot. Wisdom in your pocket.



Interviews with Shari B. Kaplan available upon request.