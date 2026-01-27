SUMMARY / ANGLE

As organisers rethink how to bring people back to nightlife and live events, phone-free formats are increasingly being introduced into regular events scheduling. While still relatively new in the UK, early adopters are already reporting clearer benefits around atmosphere, audience behaviour and social connection.



Drawing on established practices in cities such as Berlin, UK organisers are now looking ahead to 2026 as the point where phone-free environments become a more familiar and intentional part of event design. Lockabl, a UK specialist in phone-free event solutions, explains why interest is growing, what organisers are already seeing in practice and how the right tools are helping phone-free nights run smoothly without confrontation or added liability.





“What we’re seeing now is organisers moving from testing phone-free nights to programming them with intent. Once venues introduce these formats regularly, the benefits become very clear very quickly.”



“In Berlin, this approach has been embedded for years. According to Clubcommission Berlin, around 90% of venues operate a no-phones-on-the-dancefloor code. That kind of cultural shift doesn’t happen by accident – it’s the result of design, expectation and consistency.”



“UK organisers aren’t trying to replicate Berlin wholesale, but they are recognising the same outcomes: stronger atmosphere, fewer distractions and audiences that are more engaged with the music and each other.”



“Importantly, successful phone-free events aren’t about enforcement. Organisers want structure, not conflict – a way to support their policy without staff having to confiscate phones or manage storage.”



“Lockable phone pouches work because the phone stays with the guest at all times. Patrons can dance the night away knowing their device is still in their possession, just secured, which removes tension and significantly limits liability for venues.”



“Based on the organisers we work with, 2026 is likely to be the year phone-free formats shift from being interesting to being expected – particularly for clubs, residencies and immersive events that want to stand out.”





Lockabl supplies rental lockable phone pouches for live events, performances, TV productions and nightlife experiences across the UK. The company provides the equipment that allows organisers to give structure to phone-free events, while ensuring guests retain possession of their devices throughout the night.



Recent successful phone-free nightlife events have included “Off-Grid”, hosted by Stormzy’s Soho concept bar venue and “Lost”, a hybrid nightclub; cinema and performance space located in the Saville Theatre.



Lockabl does not set event policies or operate venues but supports organisers in implementing their chosen approach in a clear, consistent and guest-friendly way.





With London’s nightlife sector under pressure to differentiate and re-energise audiences, organisers are increasingly focused on experiences that prioritise presence over documentation. Alongside retro cues such as disposable cameras, phone-free environments are emerging as a way to restore atmosphere, encourage social connection and help people fully lose themselves in music.

As these benefits become more widely recognised, phone-free design is set to play a much bigger role in how events are programmed over the next 12–24 months.





Will Rackham

Director of Operations, Lockabl

UK specialists in lockable phone pouches for live events



Website: www.lockabl.uk

E-Mail Address: hello@lockabl.uk



Available for interview, comment or further context.