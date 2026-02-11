Swiss Hotel Management School (SHMS) has announced a revision of its Master of Arts in International Hospitality Business Management with the introduction of a new Luxury Brand Management direction, designed to meet the evolving demands of the global luxury industry.



Within a total of 180 credits MA programme, students will complete 60 credits in luxury-focused modules, allowing for deeper engagement with complex concepts from ‘Luxury Value Creation’, ‘The Modern Luxury Consumer’, among others. Graduates of this programme will be awarded a Master of Arts in International Hospitality Business Management: Luxury Brand Management degree, explicitly qualifying them for leadership roles across the global luxury sector.



The original Master of Arts in International Hospitality Business Management has been further revised with a more focused Hospitality Operations Management direction, allowing students to customise their studies by selecting from eight specialised modules to build a programme aligned with their individual career aspirations. The eight modules include Wellness and Lifestyle Management, International MICE Management and Food & Beverage Management, alongside selected luxury-focused modules designed to reflect current trends and evolving demands within the hospitality industry. Graduates of this programme will be awarded a Master of Arts in International Hospitality Business Management.



Patrick Taffin d’Heursel, Dean of SHMS, says: “By partnering with industry leaders, SHMS delivers world-class programmes like this Master, empowering students with the skills to stand out and succeed. This is the essence of our core value: mastery.”



Students can choose between an 18-week or 36-week on-campus study option, allowing them to progress at their own pace and tailor the programme to their individual learning and career goals



Overall, the teaching of the Master of Arts in International Hospitality Business Management remains immersive, taking place at SHMS Caux Palace, the authentic setting of a former Swiss Palace Hotel, combining theory with hands-on, industry-focused learning.



Students and graduates benefit from the SHMS industry connections with more than 100 world-class employers, from Rosewood, Mandarin Oriental, Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, all the way to Bulgari and Venice Simplon Orient Express. According to the school, 89 percent of SHMS graduates hold management positions within five years: a reflection of the school’s strong graduate career outcomes.





