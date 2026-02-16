The Master’s programme at the business school of Politecnico di Milano reaches a historic milestone, rising to 29th position in Europe and 90th in the world in the

Financial Times ranking.



Milan, 16 February 2026 – POLIMI Graduate School of Management, part of the School of Management of Politecnico di Milano, features in the Financial Times Global MBA 2026 Ranking, one of the most prestigious and selective international rankings dedicated to the top 100 MBAs worldwide.



The business school is ranked 29th in Europe and 90th globally: a historic result that confirms the growth and international consolidation of the School in recent years.



The ranking highlights improvements in the areas that have the greatest impact on the overall rating, in particular career progression, diversity and research/ESG. Among the most notable results is the growth in the weighted salary, which increased by 30% compared to the previous ranking, demonstrating the rising market value of MBA graduates. The Career Progress rank has also improved (from 85th to 64th place), while the employment rate three months after graduation has risen from 88% to 90%, confirming the programme’s strength in terms of employability.



Significant progress is also seen on the sustainability front. POLIMI GSoM has achieved a particularly notable result in the Carbon Footprint rank ─ 4th place globally. The ESG & net-zero teaching area also remains strong, with the share of hours devoted to sustainability, ethics, and social responsibility ranked 31st overall.



On the European scene, POLIMI GSoM – the only Italian business school included in the 2026 edition of the ranking – also confirms the recognition of offering the second-best MBA among business schools affiliated with a technical university. This result underscores the uniqueness of the School’s educational model, which integrates managerial skills with a solid technological heritage.



This result is part of a development path which, in recent years, has seen the School strengthen its international presence – training over 28,000 people in a single year and more than doubling its total student population compared with 2022 – as well as expanding its educational portfolio (73 new masters and executive courses were launched between 2023 and 2025) and consolidating its global network of academic and corporate partnerships in support of students’ learning experiences and career opportunities.



Strategic development guidelines for the coming years include strengthening international partnerships for exchanges and collaborations and enhancing diversity indicators, with a particular focus on attracting female students.





“We are proud of this historic positioning in the Financial Times Global MBA Ranking, one of the most prestigious and selective international rankings, which includes only 100 programmes worldwide”, said Vittorio Chiesa and Federico Frattini, President and Dean respectively of POLIMI Graduate School of Management. “This result is evidence of the strength of our MBA and the School's ability to make a real impact on our students' careers, combining academic excellence, connection with the business community and a strong commitment to sustainability. We will continue to invest in internationalisation, research, and educational innovation to further strengthen our global positioning.”



POLIMI Graduate School of Management’s MBA integrates managerial skills, technological innovation and social responsibility. The programme offers an international learning experience, with a high-profile faculty, a strong connection with industry, and a global network of alumni.



Furthermore, the programme was renewed in 2026 to place a greater emphasis on Artificial Intelligence as a strategic lever for learning and innovation. AI now permeates educational modules, methodologies and tools, preparing professionals to have the expertise to govern technologies that are redefining processes, industries, and decision-making models.

The objective is to train leaders who can operate in complex and ever-changing environments, with a strategic vision and a clear purpose: to generate a positive and sustainable impact for organisations and society.

/ENDS



For more information, please contact: olivia@bluesky-pr.com