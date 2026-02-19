Today, Digital Odour Technologies launches dot - a vibrant new brand for a company that has grown from academic spin-out to global leader in AI-powered scent detection.

This isn’t about changing who we are. It’s about expressing, with clarity and confidence, the scale of what we’ve built, and where we’re heading next.



Science That’s Ready to Scale

At the heart of dot is dot.core™, our biological intelligence platform. From day one, it was designed as infrastructure - not a single product, but a powerful engine that transforms invisible chemical signals into predictive, actionable insight.



What started as breakthrough research is now a scalable intelligence system. The same platform has the power to detect emerging disease risk, identify pests, strengthen food security, protect animal health, enhance environmental monitoring, and power smarter public health responses.



Wherever biological change happens before visible impact, dot.core™ can help the world see it sooner and act faster.



“We always believed dot.core™ could become foundational biological intelligence infrastructure,” said James Logan, CEO of dot. “Now that vision is stepping into its full potential. Dot represents the inflection point - where a decade of science becomes a platform for global impact.”





What Stays the Same

While the brand evolves, our purpose, people and scientific rigor remain exactly the same. The values that shaped our journey from academic research to global technology platform continue to guide everything we do.

Within the dot family, Arctech Innovation remains our trusted CRO and services division, with its strong reputation in diagnostics, behavioural science and field trials. BugScents™ continues as our analogue product brand.



What has changed is not our foundation, but the clarity and strength with which we present it to the world.



Why Now?

This moment is driven by powerful convergence. Markets across the globe are ready: AI-enabled sensing, smart pest management and digital biological monitoring are rapidly shifting from emerging innovation to essential infrastructure. At the same time, our strategic momentum is accelerating, with deepening relationships across distributors, industry leaders and investors who need a brand built for international scale. And with the imminent launch of dot.bedbug™, a smart trap to bed bugs, we enter a new phase of product-led growth - a milestone that calls for a bold, unified identity that reflects the strength of the platform behind it.



“This isn’t cosmetic,” Logan added. “Dot opens doors — to new partners, new talent, new markets and new impact. We’re stepping into a new era.”



Dot positions us to lead the global category of digital odour intelligence - turning invisible signals into measurable insight, and insight into real-world action.



A decade of extraordinary science has brought us here.

Now, with dot, we scale.



