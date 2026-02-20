The Artisan Olive Oil Company Launches Dedicated Online Shop for High-Polyphenol, Award-Winning Mediterranean Olive Oils

The Artisan Olive Oil Company has launched a dedicated online shop exclusively focused on high-polyphenol extra virgin olive oils sourced from award-winning artisan producers across the Mediterranean.

The new curated collection, available via their ecommerce website : https://www.artisanoliveoilcompany.co.uk/collections/high-po... brings together exceptional oils that combine provenance, craftsmanship, independent laboratory verification and measurable health credentials.

A Collection Defined by Quality and Traceability

Every olive oil featured in the collection meets strict sourcing and production criteria:

• Single producer

• Single harvest low acidity extra virgin olive oils

• Single country origin

• Single estate

• Cold extracted

• Filtered for clarity and stability

• Independently laboratory tested

• Multi-award winning

• Polyphenol levels up to 700mg/kg



This degree of transparency and traceability is rarely found in mass-market oils. By working directly with artisan estates, the company ensures full control from grove to bottle. Each oil reflects its specific terroir, olive cultivars and harvest timing, delivering both flavour complexity and certified nutritional value.

Why High-Polyphenol Olive Oil Matters

Polyphenols are natural antioxidants found in extra virgin olive oil. They are responsible for the distinctive peppery finish associated with premium oils and are widely studied for their health benefits.

In the UK, polyphenols are increasingly discussed and researched by leading nutrition experts such as Tim Spector, who frequently highlights the importance of diverse plant compounds in supporting gut health and overall wellbeing. Olive oil, particularly high-quality extra virgin olive oil, is often recognised as one of the richest and most bioavailable sources of polyphenols within the Mediterranean diet.

According to insights shared in the company’s expert feature, (https://www.artisanoliveoilcompany.co.uk/blogs/news/the-heal...), regular consumption of high-quality extra virgin olive oil may contribute to

• Cardiovascular support

• Protection of blood lipids from oxidative stress

• Reduction in inflammation

• Improved metabolic function

• Support for cognitive health



European health guidelines recognise that olive oils containing sufficient polyphenols contribute to the protection of blood lipids from oxidative damage. With levels reaching up to 700mg/kg, the oils in this collection significantly exceed the minimum threshold associated with this recognised health claim.

UK experts increasingly emphasise that quality, freshness and verified polyphenol content are critical when selecting olive oil for health purposes — factors central to this new collection.



Independently Tested and Multi-Award Winning

Every oil is analysed by independent laboratories to verify polyphenol levels and chemical integrity. This ensures that customers are not relying on marketing claims, but on certified analytical results.

The producers featured are also recipients of multiple international awards, demonstrating excellence in flavour, balance and technical quality. Cold extraction methods and early harvests preserve delicate phenolic compounds, while careful filtration ensures stability without compromising nutritional properties.

Supporting Artisan Mediterranean Producers

The collection represents small, family-run estates across renowned olive-growing regions of the Mediterranean. By sourcing exclusively from single producers rather than industrial conglomerates, the company:

• Preserves traditional harvesting techniques

• Ensures direct producer relationships

• Maintains strict traceability

• Guarantees freshness through controlled supply chains

Each bottle tells the story of its grove — soil, microclimate, olive variety and harvest timing — offering consumers an authentic Mediterranean product with verified health credentials.





Retail and Wholesale Supply

In addition to serving individual customers through its online platform, the company is also a specialist wholesaler. It supplies high-quality extra virgin olive oils to delicatessens such Bayley & Sage, department stores such as Harrods gourmet restaurants, retailers such as Ocado and food professionals across the UK.

By combining retail and wholesale expertise, the business supports both consumers seeking health-focused oils and hospitality partners requiring award-winning, laboratory-verified products with full traceability.

About the Company

Founded with a commitment to authenticity, education and quality, the Artisan Olive Oil Company sources and distributes premium extra virgin olive oils exclusively from award-winning Mediterranean estates.

Its philosophy centres on:

• Independent laboratory verification

• Transparent sourcing

• Single-estate provenance

• Health-focused selection

• Direct relationships with producers

Through both retail and wholesale channels, the company provides access to olive oils that exceed conventional supermarket standards in traceability, measurable polyphenol content and international recognition.

Media Enquiries, Samples and Further Information

Journalists, editors, health writers and food critics are invited to request:

• Product samples

• Laboratory analysis certificates

• High-resolution imagery

• Producer interviews

• Additional health research commentary

For further information, wholesale enquiries or media requests:

The Artisan Olive Oil Company

Website: https://www.artisanoliveoilcompany.co.uk

Email: info@artisanoliveoilcompany.co.uk

Telephone: (0) 203 866 8934

The company welcomes the opportunity to provide additional information, arrange tastings or supply samples for editorial review.