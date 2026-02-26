Nyenrode Business University has been awarded the AACSB accreditation, earning the prestigious Triple Crown status.



Nyenrode now holds the three leading international accreditations for business schools: AACSB, AMBA, and EQUIS. This places Nyenrode among the top 1% of business schools worldwide that are Triple Crown accredited.



AACSB praises Nyenrode Business University for its strong reputation and distinctive position in the Netherlands, where academic excellence is combined with practical, experience-based education and close ties to the business community. The university’s international orientation also stands out: a diverse faculty and a global alumni and corporate network prepare students for leadership in an international context. The personal learning environment, the campus, and the strong community are cited as key differentiators.



“We are very proud of our Triple Crown accreditations! It is an international recognition of our way of working. Translating and applying scientific knowledge in practice—that is what Nyenrode excels at,” says Micky Adriaansens, Chair of the Executive Board of Nyenrode. “Especially now, it is important to educate leaders who not only understand how the world is changing, but also feel responsible for shaping its direction.”



The accreditations are granted by independent, international organizations that assess business schools on criteria such as the quality of education and research, strategic direction, governance, societal impact, and international orientation. Meeting all three assessment frameworks is internationally regarded as a mark of broad and consistent quality.



Nyenrode already held the AMBA and EQUIS accreditations. With the addition of AACSB, the university completes a multi-year evaluation process focusing on programme design, research output, faculty quality, and its strong connection to professional practice.



For more information, or to speak to Micky Adriaansens, Chair of the Executive Board of Nyenrode, please contact Chloe Lane at BlueSky Education, chloe@bluesky-pr.com.