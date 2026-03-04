Act now — national survey open until 15th March — have your voice heard







Calling all group exercise instructors in the UK: the largest and most significant national survey for group exercise instructors is now underway and you’re invited to take part!







Better support for instructors

Participation in the online survey is free and gives you, as a professional, an important chance to have your say. Commissioned by EMD UK, the National Governing Body for group exercise, in partnership with the Sport + Recreation Alliance, the survey is designed to help create better understanding of the group exercise workforce, leading to improved support for everyone working in the sector.







CEO of EMD UK, Dan Rees, explains:



“Group exercise instructors are at the heart of everything we do at EMD UK. The Group Exercise Instructor Survey 2026 is the most comprehensive workforce assessment we’ve ever undertaken, and it gives instructors a powerful opportunity to shape the future of our sector. By sharing their experiences, challenges and ambitions, instructors will help us build stronger support, better representation and a more sustainable future for group exercise.”







Instructors do an incredible job

Yoga, Pilates, dance fitness, group PT, Spin, HYROX, aqua… instructors from every group discipline are invited to take part. It only takes 10-15 minutes to complete and everyone who does so will have the chance of being entered into a draw to win top prizes including a 3-night stay in Lanzarote and Sweaty Betty gift cards. You don’t have to be an EMD UK member to take part.







Research carried out last year by EMD UK revealed that group exercise contributes more than £5.3 billion in social value and saves the NHS over £511 million per year. This shows what an incredible job instructors are doing to inspire the nation to start and keep moving.







Dan adds:



“We know what a huge impact group exercise has on people’s physical and mental health and how it brings individuals and communities together. Through this survey, we want to know how we can best support instructors to grow their participation, and achieve the highest standards, better working conditions and job satisfaction, to thrive in their profession. But we can only do this effectively if instructors get involved to share their valued opinions.”







To fill out the survey, have your say and be in with a chance of winning one of the top prizes on offer, visit EMD UK Group Exercise Instructor Survey 2026. Survey closes 15th March.















About EMD UK



EMD UK (Exercise, Move & Dance UK) is the only national governing body for group exercise in the UK and system partner of Sport England. With a mission to support the group exercise workforce and increase participation, EMD UK works with Sport England and other partner stakeholders to support instructors, employers, and policy makers to ensure everyone has access to high-quality, safe, and inclusive group exercise opportunities.







