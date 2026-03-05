The 250th anniversary of the publication of ‘The Wealth of Nations’ - Adam Smith’s most famous book - is being celebrated by the University of Glasgow throughout 2026.



The work of the pioneering Scot and founding father of modern economics will be marked in a series of events in Scotland and worldwide, designed to inspire renewed discussion about Smith’s ideas and highlight his life, work and influence.



Smith was developing the thoughts that became Wealth of Nations whilst a professor at University of Glasgow. His work has had a lasting impact on the way the world considers economics, politics and society more broadly.



The planned programme of events aims to consider how his ideas from 250 years ago can help answer some of the biggest challenges we face today. Activities will focus on these themes: Nature of Wealth, the Causes of Wealth and the Politics of Wealth.

Highlights include:

• Leading speakers including experts in business ethics, political economy and philosophy, discuss Wealth of Nations as a book that engaged with its time but also speaks to issues of today.

• Activities to extract the engagement with empire, colonialism and slavery at the core of Wealth of Nations, and highlight its relevance to understanding the legacies of empire in our current world, particularly in Glasgow and Scotland.

• Interactive online map game of The World in 1776.

• Walking tours of Glasgow in Smith’s lifetime - in partnership with Radical Glasgow and Centre for Racial Equality and Rights

• Exhibition from UofG archives and Glasgow Life collections in partnership with Centre for Racial and Equality Rights

• Scottish Economic Society Conference in April, featuring global academics reflecting upon Smith’s legacy

• Global partner university events across the world in America, Asia, Africa, Europe and Australia







A conference in October - Wealth of Nations at 250: Understanding Prosperity and Development in the Modern World - will examine our current understanding of why some nations prosper while others remain poor. Experts in economics and policy will address questions about economic development from diverse perspectives; from the role of geography and agriculture to the importance of culture, institutions and human behaviour. The conference forms part of a broader scholarly initiative that includes a book published by Cambridge University Press edited by University of Glasgow’s Professor Alex Trew.

Other activities include a School outreach event to inform, inspire and enthuse young people about Economics and about considering university study in the future, and a student competition to re-design the front cover of The Wealth of Nations.



Professor Andy Schofield, Principal and Vice Chancellor, University of Glasgow, said:

“The Wealth of Nations brought forward ideas and insights that now feel fundamental, but in Adam Smith’s time were nothing short of transformative. Marking the 250th anniversary of this landmark work gives us the chance to build on the momentum of Smith’s tercentenary and to bring academics, students and the wider public together. It’s an opportunity for thoughtful, engaging conversations about what his thinking still offers us today and how we can draw on those ideas to tackle the very real challenges facing 21st century society.”



Funding for the events comes from the British Academy Conference Scheme 26-27 supported by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT); The Royal Society of Edinburgh; Alfred P. Sloan Foundation; Scottish Economic Society, University of Glasgow Bonar MacFie bequest and the Economic and Social Research Council Impact Acceleration Account.



Notes to Editors



Adam Smith’s An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations – often known as ‘The Wealth of Nations’ – is Smith’s second and arguably most famous book. Written over the course of a decade, many of the ideas in his book were developed during his time when professor at the University of Glasgow and appear in student lecture notes.



Born in Kirkcaldy, Fife, Smith started his studies aged 14 at the University of Glasgow in June 1723. In 1740, he was awarded the Snell Scholarship, which is still in existence today, and left to study at Oxford. In 1751, Smith returned to Glasgow as a Professor of Logic, later becoming Professor of Moral Philosophy.



While at Glasgow, Smith published the first edition of The Theory of Moral Sentiments in 1759, developing upon the principles and concepts explored in his lectures.



Smith’s final connection with the University came in 1787 when he assumed the prominent position of Rector. He published arguably his most famous work The Wealth of Nations in 1776 and died in 1790.



A new website has been developed as part of the University’s celebrations and you can find out more about Adam Smith’s life and work, as well as the events here: www.gla.ac.uk/explore/adamsmith300/wealthofnations250/