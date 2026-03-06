The Olden Group PR & Marketing



TV’s Louise Minchin and record holder Mimi Anderson to race 300+ miles through Canada's Northwest Territories at temperatures of -40°C, proving age is no barrier to adventure.



In a bold and inspiring celebration of International Women's Day, award-winning author, journalist and broadcaster Louise Minchin and celebrated endurance athlete and multiple Guinness World Record holder Mimi Anderson are joining forces to take part in the inaugural Inuvik Weekend Warrior Fat Bike Race on 18th-21st March - a gruelling 300+ mile fat bike race through some of the coldest, most remote and most spectacular terrain on earth.



Set deep in Canada's Northwest Territories, the Inuvik Weekend Warrior Fat Bike Race is as formidable as it sounds. Louise and Mimi will cycle across frozen rivers, along remote highways and through vast snow-covered wilderness, enduring temperatures as low as -40°C. This is not simply a race for the pair; it is a statement of what women are capable of, at any age and is a celebration of women stepping out, of all ages, on International Women’s Day.



Louise and Mimi are driven by a shared and powerful purpose:

• Demonstrate that age is no barrier to adventure

• Show how building resilience through challenge can transform lives

• Share why keeping fit is vital for women's health and wellbeing



As they dug deep into rigorous training and prepared to face this epic arctic challenge, Louise and Mimi have been proudly fundraising for two outstanding charities: The Duke of Edinburgh's Award and Marie Curie — causes close to both their hearts that support young people's development and those facing terminal illness.



Says Louise: “This is going to be an epic challenge. It has been 40 years since I went on my first expedition as part of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. Taking part all those years ago gave me a life-long love of being outdoors and I am hoping that by doing this expedition I can help raise funds for young people who might not be able to afford to take part in expeditions and would otherwise miss out on the opportunity to build confidence, resilience and skills for the future.”



Mimi adds: “I am thrilled and delighted to be taking on this huge challenge with Louise, whilst also raising money for my charity, Marie Curie, which is very close to my heart.



“I know that when the going gets tough — and it will — I will be able to draw on the reasons why I am doing this. It’s not only about the challenge itself, but about supporting an incredible cause, embracing the spirit of true adventure, and showing that age really isn’t a barrier when it comes to pursuing something extraordinary.”



Louise and Mimi are extremely grateful to be supported by a number of outstanding brands who have provided specialist kit and equipment for the challenge. Their product sponsors are:

• Deuter — specialist outdoor packs and equipment

• Findra — premium merino wool active and outdoor clothing

• Restrap — bikepacking bags and carrying solutions

• RAB — high-performance insulation and extreme weather gear

• Darn Tough — guaranteed-for-life merino wool performance socks

• THAW Gear — heated clothing and gear for extreme cold conditions

• The Bike Factory Chester — specialist cycling retailer providing bike support and equipment

• Trek — world-leading bicycle manufacturer providing the bikes for the challenge



About Louise Minchin

Louise Minchin is a renowned author, journalist and broadcaster, best known as the former co-anchor of BBC Breakfast, current presenter of Rip Off Britain, and guest host on The One Show. A passionate advocate for women's fitness and wellbeing, Louise is also a committed endurance athlete who has competed in triathlons worldwide and authored books on fitness and resilience, as well as written fiction.



About Mimi Anderson

Mimi Anderson is one of the world's most accomplished endurance athletes and a multiple Guinness World Record holder. Over a career spanning decades, Mimi has completed some of the most extreme ultra-endurance events on the planet, cementing her status as a true pioneer of women in adventure sport. The epitome of a stay-at-home mum becoming a multiple Guinness World Record holder, Mimi has written two books and is an inspirational speaker.



