A recent survey carried out by trade show IFE finds that cost remains a central concern when it comes to encouraging consumers to make healthier choices.



More than half of food and drink leaders say value for money will drive consumer choices over the next three years.



Affordability remains the single biggest barrier preventing UK consumers from making consistently healthier food choices, according to a new survey of senior figures across the food and drink industry.

Over 150 senior decision-makers across food & drink retail, wholesale, hospitality and more took part in the poll conducted by trade show IFE, exploring the theme of ‘Feeding the Future’. Nearly half (48%) said cost and affordability are the main obstacles stopping people from eating more healthily. More than half (56%) said clear value for money will be the most influential factor shaping what shoppers buy over the next three years.



The findings suggest that, despite growing public debate around ultra-processed foods, weight-loss medications and protein trends, household budgets continue to dominate decision-making.



Value for money outweighs health and sustainability claims



When asked which attribute will most influence purchasing in a cost-conscious market, value for money (56%) ranked far ahead of functional benefits such as gut health or added protein (20%), strong health credentials (14%), premium quality and experience (9%), and sustainability and environmental impact (2%).



GLP-1 medications expected to drive gradual, not dramatic, change



The survey also explored how some of the most talked-about food trends are expected to evolve. While a third (34%) of respondents believe GLP-1 weight-loss medications will have a noticeable but limited impact on the market, only 17% think they will fundamentally reshape food and drink. Nearly a quarter (23%) expect significant reformulation across certain categories, suggesting gradual adjustment rather than dramatic disruption.



Ultra-processed foods debate set to influence branding and reformulation



Concern around ultra-processed foods is also expected to persist. More than a third (37%) believe the issue will increasingly influence how brands communicate with consumers, while 29% expect it to significantly reshape product development. Nearly one in five (18%) anticipate growing regulatory pressure.



Wholefood plant protein predicted to lead growth



When it comes to protein, respondents predicted growth will come primarily from wholefood plant sources such as beans, pulses and grains (38%), ahead of traditional animal protein innovation (25%). Processed plant-based alternatives were selected by 14% of respondents.



Industry comment



Olivia Andrews, Co-Founder of Dip & Dollop:

“Consumers are becoming more value conscious, more sceptical of ultra-processed foods, and more focused on real satiety and nutrient density. Brands that deliver simple ingredients, wholefood functionality and clear value for money will outperform those relying on hype.”



Amy Wilkinson, Founder of Fearless Foodies:

“Consumers want healthier, more transparent food choices, but without paying more. Responding to those conflicting pressures needs people with the right skill sets to drive change across the industry. Feeding the Future isn’t just about what we make – it’s about having the right people, with the right skills in place to make that change happen.”



Panos Katsitaris, Managing Director of MediTaste:

“Over the next three years, the UK market will not be disrupted by a single mega-trend, but reshaped by the interaction of affordability, functional health, and protein evolution. GLP-1 adoption will accelerate reformulation rather than reduce consumption, while ultra-processed food debates will influence positioning more than regulation. The real growth opportunity lies in hybrid protein models and credible value propositions that balance health, sustainability and price discipline.”



Rupert Ashby, CEO of the British Food Federation:

“While of course it’s true that shoppers on a lower budget have less choice when it comes to buying food, it’s important that we keep pushing the message that nutritious doesn’t have to mean expensive.



“For example, buying frozen fruit and vegetables can be a very affordable way of putting healthy meals on the table. Our research shows that a family of four looking to eat five portions of fruit and vegetables per day could save more than £1100 per year by choosing frozen products, and the choice has grown rapidly in recent years.



“Freezing locks in nutrients without the need for preservatives, extends shelf life and significantly reduces food waste, all of which help households manage tight budgets.



“Convenience also matters. People are time poor, and the reality is that easy access often drives choice. This is where retailers and manufacturers have a role to play. By making healthier options more visible, more accessible and easier to navigate in store – especially for younger shoppers and busy families – we can support better decisions without asking consumers to compromise on cost, taste or practicality.”



Federico Dellafiore, Event Director at IFE, said:

“There is huge innovation happening across food and drink, but affordability remains central to consumer behaviour. Brands are responding to a market where shoppers are more value conscious, more questioning of ingredients and more focused on getting genuine nutritional benefit from what they buy. The challenge for the industry is balancing health, transparency and sustainability with price sensitivity.”



The research was conducted ahead of trade event IFE 2026, part of Food, Drink & Hospitality Week from 30 March to 01 April at Excel London, where food and drink brands, retailers and manufacturers will come together to explore the trends shaping what could appear on supermarket shelves in the years ahead.