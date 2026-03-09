Electrical Faults Found in 1 in 4 London Rental Homes, Engineers Warn



London, UK. Electrical engineers are warning landlords and tenants to take safety checks seriously after inspections revealed that one in four rental properties in London contains potentially dangerous electrical faults.



According to engineers at Efficient Home Energy UK, which carries out electrical safety inspections across London, a significant number of rental properties fail their Electrical Installation Condition Report (EICR) due to issues that could pose a risk to occupants.

Common problems discovered during inspections include damaged wiring, overloaded consumer units, missing earthing protection, and outdated fuse boxes that no longer meet modern safety standards.



“Many landlords assume that if the lights work and sockets turn on, the electrical system must be safe,” said Ethem, an engineer at Efficient Home Energy. “However, customers are unaware of preventative measures that can be easily taken to prevent this. Installing a RCD unit or a new fuse box can mitigate risks substantially.”



Electrical safety regulations introduced in recent years require landlords in England to have a valid EICR carried out at least every five years, ensuring that electrical installations meet safety standards. Despite this, engineers say many properties still fail their inspections due to ageing wiring or DIY electrical work carried out by unqualified individuals.



Among the most common issues found during inspections are:



• Lack of RCD protection (residual current devices)

• Black and red cabling (indicating a very old type of wiring)

• Damaged or deteriorating wires

• Old MCBs (miniature circuit breakers)

• Unsafe consumer units or outdated fuse boxes

• Missing bonding or earthing protection

Electrical faults remain a leading cause of house fires in the UK, with engineers urging landlords to treat electrical inspections as a crucial safety measure rather than a formality.



“An EICR is designed to identify hidden risks before they become serious problems,” the spokesperson added. “Carrying out regular inspections helps protect tenants and ensures landlords remain compliant with current safety regulations.”



Tenants are also encouraged to report signs of electrical issues to landlords or property managers. Warning signs can include flickering lights, burning smells near sockets, frequently tripping circuit breakers, or discoloured plug outlets.



Landlords who fail to comply with electrical safety regulations can face enforcement action and fines of up to £30,000 from local authorities.



Further guidance on electrical safety inspections and landlord responsibilities can be found at https://efficienthomeenergy.uk.



