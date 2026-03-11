Recycling Lives Services has secured recertification as a B Corporation, reinforcing its position as a purpose-driven provider of recycling and waste management services at a time when organisations are placing increasing scrutiny on the environmental and social performance of their supply chains.



Recycling Lives Services achieved a B Impact Score of 103.5, significantly above the 80-point threshold required for certification and more than double the median score of companies completing the assessment.



The announcement comes during B Corp Month, the annual global campaign recognising businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. The B Corp movement, led by B Lab, now includes over 10,000 certified companies across more than 100 countries and 160 industries, ranging from global names such as Danone and Patagonia to thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises.



The B Corp movement has recently (2026) undergone the most significant evolution of its standards since its launch in 2006, with B Lab introducing a new framework that requires companies to meet mandatory performance thresholds across multiple impact areas rather than relying on a single aggregate score.



Recycling Lives Services maintained a triple-digit B Impact Score, with the certification process assessing performance across multiple impact areas including governance, environmental stewardship and social impact.



For Recycling Lives Services, the certification reflects a business model that combines circular economy operations with rehabilitation and employment programmes designed to support people facing barriers to work.



Through its national infrastructure the organisation supports businesses across sectors including construction, infrastructure, manufacturing and retail, working with a number of Tier One contractors such as Amey and Wates to manage waste responsibly across major infrastructure and construction projects.



Construction remains one of the largest waste-generating sectors in the UK, increasing the importance of transparent recycling and responsible materials management across complex project environments.



Environmental performance remains central to this model. Recycling Lives Services currently achieves 97% diversion from landfill across its waste operations, while the organisation has



also delivered a 61% reduction in operational CO₂ emissions and responsibly processed more than 12.5 million batteries for recycling.



Alongside environmental performance, the company has built a long-standing focus on social value through rehabilitation and employment programmes designed to support people facing barriers to work, especially ex-offenders. Initiatives linked to the Recycling Lives model have supported thousands of individuals into training and employment, contributing to significantly lower reoffending rates among programme participants compared with the national average.



The recertification also reflects a broader shift across industrial supply chains, where businesses are increasingly expected to demonstrate measurable environmental and social impact alongside commercial performance.



With social value now carrying a minimum 10 per cent weighting in central government procurement and often reaching 20–30 per cent in some local authority frameworks, organisations are under increasing pressure to collaborate with suppliers able to demonstrate credible environmental and social impact.



Commenting on the recertification, Lucas Hargreaves, Projects Director at Recycling Lives Services said:



“B Corp certification provides an important benchmark for responsible business, but for us it reflects something deeper about how we operate. Our model has always been built on the idea that environmental performance and social impact should be embedded within commercial operations rather than treated as separate initiatives. As expectations on supply chains continue to grow, we believe businesses will increasingly seek partners that can demonstrate both operational performance and genuine impact.”



Looking ahead, Recycling Lives Services said it will continue investing in circular economy infrastructure and programmes that connect environmental performance with social outcomes, supporting customers seeking more transparent and accountable waste management partners.



About Recycling Lives Services



Recycling Lives Services provides nationwide recycling and waste management solutions for businesses across the UK. The organisation combines commercial recycling operations with a social impact model that supports rehabilitation and employment opportunities for people facing barriers to work.



Through its national infrastructure, Recycling Lives Services achieves high levels of landfill diversion while delivering transparent reporting and compliance support for customers across sectors including infrastructure, utilities, manufacturing, construction and retail.



For more information visit: www.recyclinglives-services.com



About B Corp certification



Certified B Corporations are businesses verified by B Lab to meet exacting standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. In 2026 B Lab introduced the most significant update to the B Corp standards since the movement began, replacing the previous flexible scoring system with mandatory performance requirements across key impact areas including governance, climate action, fair work and environmental stewardship. Companies must now demonstrate robust performance across all areas of impact rather than offsetting weaker results in one category with stronger performance in another.



