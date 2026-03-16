The Utilities sector is facing a potential mass exodus of strategic communications talent across organisations including suppliers, networks, regulators and trade bodies, at a time when effective public engagement, transparency and trust-building have never been more critical. That’s according to new research from specialist recruitment firm Murray McIntosh.







The Strategic Communications Report 2026 reveals unprecedented levels of workforce mobility within Utilities communications teams, with more than half (52%) of strategic communications professionals in the sector planning to move roles within the next six months, while almost two-thirds (64%) have interviewed for a new position in the past year.







The findings signal a sector under growing strain, as communications professionals grapple with rising regulatory complexity, sustainability pressures and heightened public and media scrutiny. With customer trust, affordability, environmental performance and resilience firmly in the spotlight, the loss of experienced communications talent risks further weakening already strained relationships between Utilities providers and the public.







Evolving skills landscape placing further strain on comms teams







At the same time, skills expectations within communications roles are evolving rapidly. Beyond core communications skills, demand is rising sharply for technical capabilities, including data literacy, AI, data science and coding. This reflects the Utility sector’s increasing reliance on digital transformation, predictive analytics and data-driven decision-making to manage complex infrastructure, customer expectations and regulatory obligations. Notably, 82% of communications professionals believe AI has already impacted, or will imminently impact, their role, the highest level recorded across all industries surveyed.







Lauren Maddocks, Associate Director, Policy and Public Affairs at Murray McIntosh, commented:







“Utilities organisations are operating in one of the most scrutinised environments of any sector, yet they are at real risk of losing the very communications talent needed to navigate that scrutiny. When public trust is fragile, and expectations around transparency, sustainability and accountability are rising, experienced communications professionals aren’t a ‘nice to have’, they are fundamentally critical.







“Firms that don’t address the upcoming exodus in time and effectively pipeline communications professionals risk a revolving door of talent at precisely the wrong time. At a time when public trust in Utilities is already fragile, employers that fail to recognise just how crucial communications talent pipelining is will find themselves exposed, not just to skills shortages, but perhaps more importantly to reputational and operational risk.”















Press contact:

Vickie Collinge

vickie@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790705