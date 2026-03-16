Around 1.5 million tulips are set to burst into colour as the UK’s No.1 Tulip Festival opens on 3rd April, transforming fields at Tulleys Farm in West Sussex into one of Britain’s most spectacular spring flower displays.



More than 100 varieties of tulips have been planted across sweeping fields, creating a vibrant landscape of colour that evolves throughout the season as different varieties bloom in waves.

Alongside the flagship event in West Sussex, two sister festivals in Hertfordshire and Warwickshire will also welcome visitors this spring, meaning millions of tulips will bloom across three locations in England.



Together, the festivals form the UK’s largest tulip celebrations, drawing visitors eager to experience the spectacular colours of spring.



A Spring Spectacle



Visitors can wander through vast rows of tulips ranging from bold reds and golden yellows to soft pinks, deep purples and striking bi-colour blooms, with each stage of the season revealing a new palette across the fields.

Scenic pathways weave through the displays, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the sea of colour while discovering carefully designed viewpoints and striking floral installations along the way.



Alongside the flowers, visitors can enjoy seasonal food and drink, live music and a relaxed festival atmosphere celebrating the arrival of spring.



A Festival That Changes Week by Week



Unlike traditional flower displays that bloom for only a short window, the tulips are planted in carefully timed varieties so the landscape evolves throughout the season.

Early, mid and late flowering varieties bloom in succession, meaning the colours across the fields change week by week and no two visits are ever exactly the same.



A Celebration of Spring



Stuart Beare, owner of Tulleys Farm, said:

"After the long winter months, seeing the first tulips begin to open is always a special moment. The fields slowly come to life as the colours appear, and visitors can walk through an incredible sea of blooms.



By planting a wide range of varieties we’re able to create a festival that evolves throughout the season, allowing people to experience spring in full colour."



Event Locations



The Tulleys Tulip Festivals take place at three locations across England:

• Tulleys Tulip Fest – Tulleys Farm, West Sussex

• Tulleys Tulip Fields – Willows Activity Farm, Hertfordshire

• Tulleys Tulip Garden – Hatton Country World, Warwickshire



Visitor Information



Opening 3rd April 2026 (dates vary slightly by location depending on bloom conditions).



For tickets and visitor information:



West Sussex – TulipFarm.co.uk

Hertfordshire – TulipFields.co.uk

Warwickshire – TulipGarden.co.uk



Press & Media



High-resolution images are available here -



https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qzc6l2jymwq3le9hiczr0/AL7Kz8K...



Press visits available on request



Press Contact:

Edward Hopkins

tulleys@edhopkinspr.co.uk

01256 590 439 / 07538 061 448