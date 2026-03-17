HIM Business School in Switzerland is partnering with global education organization, Verto Education. This partnership aims to provide students with a transformative abroad experience that leads to a guaranteed direct admission transfer pathway to HIM Business School, furthering Verto's commitment to making global education accessible and affordable.



HIM and Verto share a commitment to experiential learning, global immersion, and student success. Known for its accelerated, career-focused programs and strong industry connections, HIM offers applied learning opportunities in Switzerland’s dynamic business and hospitality sectors through academic majors in Marketing, Management, Hospitality and Finance. Together, the institutions have created a clear academic pathway from first-year global exploration to specialized study and career outcomes.



“We are thrilled to partner with HIM Business School to expand access to high-quality business and hospitality education in Switzerland,” said Michael Kabbaz, Chief Strategy Officer & Executive Vice President for University Partnerships at Verto Education. “HIM’s industry connections and applied approach make it an ideal destination for Verto students seeking an international pathway with strong professional outcomes."



“HIM partners with Verto Education because we share a commitment to experiential learning, global immersion, and student success,” said Daniele Richter, Director of Americas, HIM Business School. “This collaboration creates a seamless pathway from exploration to career outcomes while introducing students to Switzerland as a premier study destination.”



Verto's Direct Transfer Pathway provides students with the unique opportunity to study abroad while earning direct transfer to over 40 partner colleges and universities. All courses, credits, and transcripts at Verto abroad locations are delivered by Verto’s accredited Academic Provider, the University of New Haven.



To learn more about HIM Business School, visit him-business-school.com/en



For more information about Verto Education's Direct Transfer pathways, visit vertoeducation.org/direct-transfer. To explore Verto’s Direct Transfer Pathway to HIM Business School, visit vertoeducation.org/partner-colleges/him-business-school-switzerland.



About Verto Education

Verto Education offers a transformative first-year college experience that combines travel, cultural immersion, and academic excellence. Through partnerships with top colleges and universities, Verto provides students with the opportunity to earn college credit while exploring the world. With small class sizes, hands-on learning, and a focus on global perspectives, Verto empowers students to start college with purpose and direction. Learn more at vertoeducation.org.



About HIM Business School

HIM Business School prepares globally minded business leaders within a diverse community representing 50+ nationalities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Students are ambitious and career-driven, drawn to accelerated programs, an applied business curriculum, and strong industry connections in hospitality, finance, business, and luxury. With a collaborative, professional culture emphasizing real-world projects, internships, and networking, HIM offers a focused pathway to international careers and leadership roles.



For more information about the partnership or to speak to Daniele Richter or Michael Kabbaz, please contact Chloe Lane at Chloe@bluesky-pr.com.