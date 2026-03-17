Wow, finally a solution!



A new specialist plant care brand, Devonia (devonialondon.co.uk), has launched a range of high-quality fertiliser sticks designed to simplify gardening while delivering strong, healthy plant growth.



With the strapline “Wow, finally a solution!”, the brand aims to tackle one of the most common challenges faced by gardeners, the inconvenience of traditional fertiliser products. Heavy bags, complicated feeding routines and inconsistent results can make plant care time-consuming and physically demanding. Devonia’s targeted fertiliser sticks offer a practical, easy-to-use alternative.



The range includes fertiliser sticks specifically formulated for olive trees, border and bedding plants, window boxes, tomatoes and vegetables, roses, shrubs, herbs, trees, ferns and palms. An organic option is also available for those who prefer a more natural approach. A new fertiliser stick specially developed for lavender has also just launched, further expanding the brand’s targeted plant nutrition range.



Designed to deliver consistent nutrition directly to plant roots, the fertiliser sticks help support healthy growth and strong garden performance with minimal effort. Simply insert the sticks into the soil and water as usual, removing the need for measuring, mixing, or carrying bulky fertiliser bags.



This convenient format makes gardening more accessible for a wider audience, including older gardeners and those with mobility concerns, as well as busy plant lovers looking for reliable results without the extra workload. It is also ideal for patios, smaller gardens, containers and indoor plants.



Devonia’s mission is to make effective plant nutrition simple, dependable and enjoyable, helping both experienced gardeners and beginners achieve better results with less hassle.



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Wendy Tolley - Pocket Rocket Consultancy.

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Email: wendy@thepocketrocket.co.uk