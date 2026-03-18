Audiences expect explanations, but even more than that, they expect accountability.

After a crisis, celebrities should openly express remorse and apologise on Instagram to generate support and avoid negative comments, finds new research from Corvinus University of Budapest.



Researchers Alima Maligenova and Assistant Professor Admilson Veloso da Silva, from the Institute of Marketing and Communication Sciences at Corvinus University, analysed crisis statements shared by 15 A-list celebrities on Instagram between 2020 and 2023, along with the 450 most liked comments. Posts were grouped according to the image-repair strategies employed: denial, evasion of responsibility, reducing the offensiveness of the act, corrective action, and mortification.



Celebrities examined include Adele, Alec Baldwin, Johnny Depp, Jamie Foxx, Evangeline Lilly, Lizzo, Jason Momoa, and Snoop Dogg, among others.



Showing remorse, regret, and acceptance of responsibility prompted the most positive reactions and fewest critical comments. Denial was often used in the most serious crises, but elicited the highest level of negative responses. Snoop Dogg, Evangeline Lilly, and Adele were found to have received the most criticism.



Avoiding responsibility also led to more negative comments. For example, following the fatal shooting on the set of Rust, Alec Baldwin described the incident as an accident rather than accepting personal responsibility, which many commenters interpreted as a lack of empathy.



The researchers argue that Instagram is more of a forum for public accountability, rather than a space for a quick reputation fix. Moreover, other aspects can also interfere with the audience's perception of a crisis on the platform.



“The overall picture is not black and white. Timing, transparency, sincerity, credibility, and the celebrity’s prior reputation matter just as much as the words themselves. Audiences expect explanations, but even more than that, they expect accountability. Those who can offer it convincingly are more likely to receive support,” says Professor Veloso da Silva.



Celebrity crises are typically linked to personal conduct rather than organisational damage, which places greater emphasis on sincerity and personal tone.



The research was first published in the journal Social Semiotics.



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For more information, a copy of the research paper, or to speak with the researchers, please contact Kyle Grizzell from BlueSky Education on +44 (0) 1582 790709 or kyle@bluesky-pr.com