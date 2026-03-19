STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 11:00 AM GMT, 19 MARCH 2026



LONDON, UK — 19 March 2026 — PoweringAI (wearepowering.ai) today announced its official launch as a pioneering pan-European data centre development venture. Designed to disrupt the status quo, PoweringAI accelerates the delivery of AI-ready digital infrastructure by transforming industrial-scale, powered sites into high-performance compute hubs.



PoweringAI is born as a strategic spin-off from Xynteo, the specialist advisory firm dedicated to accelerating sustainable impact and value creation. Xynteo itself is backed by funds advised by Leon Capital LLP, a specialist European investment firm. While traditional developers continue to navigate the complexities of power and land, PoweringAI launches with a 350 MW pipeline of advanced projects. The model focuses on the sophisticated repurposing of legacy industrial and port assets into integrated “energy park + data centre” developments, bridging the gap between heavy industry and the digital future. In doing so, it reactivates underutilised land, creating local employment in communities that powered Europe's industrial past.



“We are unlocking a category of sites that have remained inaccessible to the broader market,” said Michael Youtsos, Partner at Leon Capital and Chair of PoweringAI. “By tapping into Xynteo’s industrial incumbent relationships, coupled with more than a year’s worth of investment in IP and expertise with site origination and development, we are creating a platform that delivers commercial success at the intersection of power and compute.”



Alex Rabbetts, Senior Advisor, Data Centres, PoweringAI, said: “As Europe’s energy transition accelerates, the intersection of power, industry, and compute will define the next decade of infrastructure investment. PoweringAI is uniquely positioned to build that bridge—delivering sustainable, powered data centre sites with deep industrial integration.”



PoweringAI’s origins within Xynteo reflect the company’s commitment to coalition-driven systems change, now applied to one of Europe’s most urgent infrastructure priorities.



“This spin-off is a natural evolution of Xynteo’s mission—turning complex industrial challenges into scalable opportunities for good growth, with local job creation, and circular reuse of legacy assets”, said Rasmus Lundsgaard, Partner and CEO of Xynteo. “PoweringAI is building the development engine Europe needs to deliver AI infrastructure at speed, with quality, and with industrial legitimacy.”



PoweringAI is set to become the definitive platform for repurposing Europe’s industrial heartlands into next-generation digital infrastructure, ensuring the continent remains competitive in the global AI race.



About PoweringAI



PoweringAI (wearepowering.ai) is a pan-European data centre development platform focused on repurposing powered brownfield industrial and port sites into integrated “energy park + data centre” campuses. Spun out of Xynteo and backed by Leon Capital, the venture launches with a near-500 MW pipeline of AI-ready development opportunities across Europe.



Learn more about us at https://wearepowering.ai



About Xynteo



Xynteo is a specialist business advisory firm, based in Europe and India, on a mission to help global organisations and investors accelerate sustainable impact and value creation.​ Our work goes beyond ‘just strategy’ to transform complex decarbonisation, energy transition and circularity challenges into practical, actionable pathways for commercial success. By forging long-term partnerships with our clients, leveraging our expertise and extensive alliance ecosystem, we empower companies to identify, realise, and scale opportunities at all stages of their value-creation journey.​



Learn more about us at www.xynteo.com



About Leon Capital



Leon Capital is a European investment firm that invests in and builds middle-market B2B services platforms that enable resilient, scalable development across strategic sectors.



Learn more about us at www.leon-capital.com



Media Contact



Zara Khan



Marketing Business Partner, Xynteo



zkh@xynteo.com



+91 8939013419