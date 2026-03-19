A South Korea-based organisation, New Heaven New Earth, has marked its 42nd anniversary, reflecting on its growth from modest beginnings to a global community attracting tens of thousands of new participants each year.

The anniversary event was held on 15 March in Cheongju, where more than 2,000 people attended in person. Members from across South Korea and overseas also joined via livestream, highlighting the organisation’s expanding international reach.

Founded on 14 March 1984, the group began with small gatherings in informal settings, including private homes and outdoor locations. Over four decades, it has developed into a large-scale international network, drawing participants from a wide range of age groups and cultural backgrounds.

Education and Participation Driving Growth



A major contributor to its expansion has been its structured education programmes. Its training centre has seen significant participation over the years, including a notable milestone in 2019 when more than 100,000 individuals completed its courses in a single year - an unusually high figure for this type of programme.

More recently, 59,192 participants completed a major training course in 2025, with a considerable proportion joining from outside South Korea. This reflects a growing level of international engagement and interest.

Long-standing members often attribute the organisation’s appeal to its emphasis on in-depth study, discussion, and personal development. Some early participants, now in their 70s, recall joining in the early years and remaining active ever since, describing a strong sense of continuity and community.

International Links and Collaboration



The organisation has also expanded its global footprint through partnership agreements and exchange initiatives. As of last year, it reported connections with 969 groups within South Korea and 14,347 groups across 89 countries. In addition, 1,729 groups in 48 countries have formally aligned with its network, alongside 129 within South Korea.

These figures underline its efforts to build cross-border relationships and foster collaboration on a global scale.

Volunteer Work and Social Contribution

In recent years, the organisation has placed increasing emphasis on community engagement and public service.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, 3,741 members participated in plasma donation efforts to support medical research. In 2022, more than 70,000 members took part in a large-scale blood donation drive over a two-week period, helping to address a national shortage.

Members have also been involved in disaster relief efforts, including responses to major incidents such as oil spills, earthquakes, and wildfires in South Korea. Ongoing community initiatives include meal-sharing programmes for older people living alone and support services for migrant workers.

A Continuing Global Presence

Marking its 42nd anniversary, the organisation described the milestone as an opportunity to reflect on its development while continuing to expand its educational and community-focused activities.

With participation growing both domestically and internationally, it aims to build on its existing networks and further strengthen its role in community engagement and cross-cultural exchange.