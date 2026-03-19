Nitro Stunt Show Thunders Into Kempton Park With Monster Trucks, Stunts and The Jaw-Dropping “Skyfall” Finale



Motorsport fans and thrill-seekers are in for an unforgettable day as the Nitro Stunt Show arrives at Kempton Park Racecourse for a spectacular day of high-octane action.



This adrenaline-packed live show will feature some of the most exciting stunt performances you will have ever seen, including the incredible Captain America Monster Truck, alongside a full programme of precision driving, drift displays and gravity-defying stunt performances.



Audiences will witness a breathtaking variety of motorsport stunts throughout the show, including trucks balancing on two wheels, high-speed drift demonstrations, and incredible precision driving displays performed by professional stunt drivers. The action doesn’t stop there — daredevil motorbike stunt riders will push the limits with spectacular tricks and jumps, while dramatic crash sequences and flame-filled impacts bring Hollywood-style excitement to the arena.



Monster truck fans will also get to experience the raw power of these giant machines as they smash and crush cars in explosive displays of horsepower and destruction.



But the show builds to one jaw-dropping finale that has to be seen to be believed.



THE SKYFALL GRAND FINALE



In the show’s breathtaking climax, a stunt driver is lifted 30 metres into the air inside a car, before the vehicle is dramatically released in a controlled stunt drop known as “The Skyfall.”



The car plummets back to earth in a spectacular crash of metal, flames and destruction — creating one of the most dramatic live stunt finales ever staged.



Packed with noise, action and unforgettable moments, the Nitro Stunt Show promises a thrilling experience for motorsport fans and families alike.







EVENT DETAILS



???? Location: at Kempton Park Racecourse, Sunbury-on-Thames, England



???? Date: Saturday, 4 April 2026



???? Two Shows:

12:00 PM

4:00 PM



???? Tickets available now – advance booking recommended







Don’t Miss It



With monster trucks, high-speed drifting, bike stunts, spectacular crashes and the incredible Skyfall finale, this is set to be one of the most exciting live motorsport stunt shows to visit the area.



Book now and experience a spectacular day out for the whole family.



Contact

motorshowsinternational@gmail.com

00353 894939273