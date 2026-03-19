Leeds Castle has announced the opening of ‘Pilgrimage of Love: Eleanor of Castile’, a major new exhibition featuring the world’s first interactive historical AI avatar, that is aware of, and responsive to, its environment.



The exhibition explores the life and legacy of Eleanor of Castile (1241–1290), the formidable Queen of England and first female owner of Leeds Castle. Through original research, immersive interpretation, and innovative technology, the exhibition sheds new light on one of medieval England’s most remarkable yet overlooked queens, in an unprecedented showcase. By foregrounding her life, experiences and character, the exhibition opens up fresh perspectives on her personal narrative, values, and complexities, revealing how her story continues to resonate today.



Dr Dominique Bouchard FRHistS FSA, Heritage and Engagement Director at Leeds Castle said: "What's most exciting about this project is the way it brings people into a more human relationship with the past. We're always striving to help people connect with the Castle's history in ways that feel alive. This new avatar gives visitors a unique chance to meet Eleanor of Castile as a person with depth and personality.

“The technology allows visitors to ask the questions they want to ask, moving beyond the questions we as curators identified and engaging with the scholarship behind the exhibition. It allows us to share a meticulously researched story in a format that feels immediate and personal, inviting visitors to explore Eleanor’s world with curiosity and confidence. That sense of connection has always been at the heart of heritage interpretation, and this exhibition opens up a new way of creating it."



The exhibition, starting in the historic Gloriette built by Eleanor in 1278, explores her politically savvy marriage to King Edward I, extensive travels on crusade, and role as a landowner and businesswoman. This narrative presents Eleanor as a powerful and complex queen in her own right, redefining what it meant to rule as a medieval woman.



Visitors will culminate their experience with An Audience with a Queen, featuring the world’s first AI avatar, developed by SKC Studios, creators of the AI platform 1956 Individuals. Unlike traditional digital interpretation, the avatar is aware of her surroundings and recognises when a visitor approaches. She responds directly to questions, creating a dynamic, unscripted conversation that bridges seven centuries of history and transforms the visitor from observer to participant.



Babita Devi, Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer at SKC Studios, said:

“We are proud to partner with Leeds Castle on a project that fundamentally reshapes how history is accessed and experienced. Through 1956 Individuals, information moves beyond static interpretation to become intelligent, responsive and immediate, empowering visitors to ask their own questions and engage with the past in real time. This marks a step change for the cultural sector. It demonstrates what forward-thinking cultural stewardship truly means: safeguarding the integrity of heritage while using pioneering technology to unlock deeper, more dynamic access to knowledge for a new generation.”



Eleanor of Castile transformed Leeds Castle into a royal symbol of refinement and luxury, establishing it as a distinctly ‘queenly’ possession. Her influence directly shaped the royal English court through the introduction of cosmopolitan European culture, including tapestries, carpets, and tableware. Eleanor also significantly enhanced the Castle’s architecture, evolving it from a Norman fortress into the elegant structure we see today.



Pilgrimage of Love: Eleanor of Castile

• Opens Monday 9 March 2026 at Leeds Castle, Kent

• Included in admission ticket

• Explores the life and legacy of Leeds Castle’s first female owner

• Features the world’s first interactive historical AI avatar

• Images available here

• Short video available here



-ENDS-



For further information, images/videos, and to arrange a visit and tour, please contact Nicole Moor or Georgina Clarkson at Leeds Castle.

• nicolemoor@leeds-castle.co.uk

• georginaclarkson@leeds-castle.co.uk

• 01622 767 760



About Leeds Castle Foundation

Leeds Castle is considered a national treasure, providing a window onto over nine hundred years of British history. It is a haven of tranquillity and offers a wealth of discovery and enjoyment for all ages.



Situated five miles southeast of Maidstone in Kent, Leeds Castle’s rich and riveting history, including serving six of England’s medieval queens, to its elaborate transformation into a glamorous 1930s country house retreat for the influential and famous by Anglo-American heiress, Lady Olive Baillie, secures its place as one of the most visited historic attractions in Britain.



The Castle and its estate is preserved and maintained by the Leeds Castle Foundation, a not-for-profit charity.



For more visitor information:

• Please visit www.leeds-castle.com

• Leeds Castle, Broomfield, Maidstone ME17 1PL

• Telephone 01622 765 400 or email enquiries@leeds-castle.co.uk



About SKC Studios

Founded in 2019, SKC Studios began as a leader in creating lifelike characters for the gaming industry. Recognising the potential of AI-driven interactions, the company developed 1956 Individuals, their conversational AI avatar platform that transforms customer engagement across various sectors.

By combining advanced AI technology with ethical development, SKC Studios creates AI solutions that build trust, deepen engagement, and foster loyalty. With its focus on real-time, empathetic interactions, SKC Studios is shaping the future of personalised experiences through transparent, ethical and human-centred AI.

For more information visit www.1956individuals.ai