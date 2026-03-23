A powerful new British drama exploring identity, faith, and generational trauma within the UK South Asian community is set to premiere at the Manchester Film Festival later this month.

THE MODEL, produced by London-based film company London New Wave, will screen on Friday 28th March at 2:30pm at the Odeon Great Northern in Manchester.



The film follows a London-based model raised in a strict Muslim household who is forced to confront her past when tasked with scattering her estranged father’s ashes abroad — a journey that challenges her understanding of family, religion, and belonging.



At the heart of the film is rising British talent Sasha Vadher, who leads the cast in a deeply personal performance. Sasha first came to prominence as a member of the girl group Girls Like You, before transitioning into acting and starring in the acclaimed feature Before Nikkah, which screened in cinemas across the UK last year.

In THE MODEL, she delivers a nuanced portrayal of a young woman navigating the pressure of cultural expectations, the realities of the modelling world, and the emotional weight of generational trauma — themes that resonate strongly within many British South Asian families.



The film also features celebrated comedian and actress Shazia Mirza, alongside an international South Asian cast including Ainy Jaffrey and Supreet Bedi, all of whom bring depth and authenticity to a story rooted in lived experience.



Visually, the film is brought to life by cinematographer Haider Zafar, who previously directed Before Nikkah. His cinematic style combines emotional intimacy with striking imagery, helping to capture both the internal and external conflicts faced by the film’s central character.



A Continuing Run of Success for London New Wave

THE MODEL represents the latest milestone for London New Wave, following the company’s recent successes across UK cinemas and major film festivals.



The company’s previous feature Before Nikkah screened in cinemas nationwide and built a strong audience across the UK festival circuit, while White Guilt premiered at the Raindance Film Festival last year and went on to win Best Feature Film at the British Urban Film Festival.



Together, these projects reflect London New Wave’s growing reputation as one of the UK’s most distinctive independent production companies — committed to telling bold, culturally relevant stories that centre diverse voices and lived experiences.



A Story About Identity, Faith, and the Weight of Expectations

THE MODEL explores themes rarely addressed openly in mainstream British cinema — including the tension between religion and culture, the silent burden of family expectations, and the struggle to define one’s identity across generations.

Produced by London New Wave, a company known for championing diverse voices and majority female-led crews, the film continues the company’s mission to tell stories that reflect the realities of modern Britain.



Director and producer Marcus Flemmings describes the film as:



“a story about the weight we carry from those who came before us — the inherited silences, the unspoken grief, and the quiet expectations that shape who we think we’re supposed to be.”



Festival Screening Details

Film: THE MODEL Festival: Manchester Film Festival Date: Friday 28th March Time: 2:30 PM Runtime: 117 minutes Venue: Odeon Screen 8 Location: Manchester Great Northern 235 Deansgate Manchester M3 4EN



Media Opportunities

The cast and filmmakers are available for:

* Radio and podcast interviews

* Studio appearances

* Panel discussions on representation in British cinema

* Conversations around identity, culture, and generational trauma within the South Asian community

* Behind-the-scenes insights into independent filmmaking in the UK



About London New Wave

London New Wave is an independent British production company dedicated to telling bold, character-driven stories that centre underrepresented voices. Recent productions include White Guilt (Raindance Film Festival — Best Feature Film winner at the British Urban Film Festival) and Before Nikkah, which screened in cinemas across the UK.



Press Contact:

London New Wave

film@londonnewwave.com

www.londonnewwave.com