Calm comes before sleep, not the other way around.

For many families, bedtime has become one of the most challenging parts of the day. Children who appear exhausted are unable to settle, often described as having a “busy mind” or refusing to sleep.



Parents are increasingly looking for ways to help their child feel calm enough to settle at the end of the day|https://www.hushaway.com/sound-sanctuary] that supports their child in winding down at the end of the day.



According to Nicola Maria Rose, founder of HushAway®, children's voice artist and Neurodivergent Inclusive Coach, this is widely misunderstood.



“Bedtime isn’t a behaviour problem, it’s a nervous system that hasn’t landed yet. Many children aren’t refusing sleep; they simply don’t feel calm enough in their bodies to switch off.”



In increasingly stimulating environments, children are exposed to high levels of sensory input throughout the day, from noise and screens to constant transitions. Without opportunities to fully regulate, this heightened state can carry through into the evening.



“A ‘busy mind’ at night is often a body that hasn’t had the chance to slow down. Sleep isn’t a switch, it’s a gradual landing into calm.”



This shift in understanding is becoming increasingly relevant for parents, educators and professionals supporting children, particularly those who are neurodivergent or more sensitive to their environment.



Rather than focusing solely on routines or behaviour, there is growing recognition of the importance of supporting a child’s nervous system state as the foundation for sleep, focus and emotional regulation.



More information on this approach and the work behind HushAway® can be found here.



"Calm comes before sleep, not the other way around."





Nicola Maria Rose

Founder of HushAway® and Neurodivergent Inclusive Coach

hush@hushaway.com|07958710625