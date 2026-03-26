Longest running Irish maternity and parenting magazine, Mums & Tots, seeks title sponsor for their 14th national annual public voted awards. Past title partners include, Aldi, Tesco, GloHealth and NUK.



Seeking an exclusive brand title partner for their well-established awards which celebrate people and brands in Ireland, with a highly engaged national audience. Time frame: Sept/Oct 2026.





Ideal opportunity for brands targeting Irish women and families, across lifestyle, health, beauty, childcare, wellness, finance, travel and retail.





For more information on title sponsorship and category sponsorship options, contact Roberta at roberta@mumsandtots.ie or phone: +353857031181



Event Ceremony in Druids Glen Hotel and Resort, Wicklow.





Title Sponsorship includes:



Branding on Assets



· Logo on cover of new awards media pack



· Pre and post awards press release emails with brand logo heading



Branding on Socials



· All awards posts /stories across the 2 weeks will mention brand as title sponsor (each post boosted)



· Post-awards highlight reel with logo / footage of branding at the event (sponsored)



· Header on Facebook page and voting app



Branding in Magazine



· Logo across x 10 PAGES of Awards coverage in the winter issue of the magazine, on shelves 1st of Dec



· Inside Front Cover of winter magazine



Branding at Event



· Logo on a loop on screen for duration of awards ceremony



· Brand representative to give a welcome / photo opp



· Goodie bags for each of the 80-100 attendees



· Surprise voucher x 10 : one under a chair at each table



· Prize for raffle in aid of charity partner