Department of Creativity has rebranded contact centre technology provider Cirrus by confronting a truth that most of their sector avoids: everyone hates contact centres.



Instead of masking the frustration surrounding the sector with polished tech language, the agency rebuilt the entire brand around it and turned a common gripe into a platform for differentiation.



The new brand reframes Cirrus’ mission as an ambition to help people “love contact centres”. From strategy through to execution, their range of (often complex) AI services and technical solutions have been stripped back and rebuilt with humour, clarity, and human insight.



A visual identity of playful cloud characters, expressive typography and warmer colours replaces some of the jargon-heavy sector clichés, while direct, conversational copy ditches word salad in favour of blunt honesty. The result is a brand designed to resonate not just with potential clients, but with anyone who has ever been stuck on hold or driven to rage by a frustrating call.



The approach comes at the right time as the contact centre industry is undergoing a shift towards more AI-based customer touchpoints. The design team behind the rebrand sought to counter that trend by rooting Cirrus’ identifying in something deeply human.



Will Upfield, co-founder at Department of Creativity, said: “Contact centres are one of those universal frustrations - customers hate them, staff working there often hate them, everyone’s got a story. Most brands in this space dance around that truth but we didn’t want to. By putting that reality front and centre, we’ve created something far more distinctive, and far more human. It’s one of those briefs we’ve simply loved working on, in part because the team at Cirrus have been outrageously gung-ho throughout and they’ve truly embraced a bold and provocative way of thinking.”



Jason Roos, CEO of Cirrus, added: “This is a sector that’s become incredibly samey over the years. It’s very corporate, very safe, and very easy to ignore. We had to do something brave to stand out and that’s precisely what this rebrand has done. It feels like a better representation of who we are as a company because we want to challenge convention and be known as speaking urgent truths on where contact centres need to change – even when those truths can be uncomfortable. We’re already seeing the benefit in our sales pipeline and just maybe it gets us one step closer to making contact centres that bit more loveable.”



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Notes to editors



For more information or interviews with the Department of Creativity team, contact Luke Harrison on luke@lhcomms.com, or on 07792051739.



Please credit images to ‘Department of Creativity’. You can download images of the old brand, and images and gifs of the new brand identity, via WeTransfer at https://we.tl/t-RKh2b1ERbvDDA0wq



The short video can be viewed and embedded via Vimeo at: https://vimeo.com/1177327293



About Department of Creativity



Department of Creativity (D.O.C) are an independent creative agency based in Kent, co-founded by a husband and wife duo in 2020. Now, with a team of 16 talented creatives, their clients include talkmobile, LeShuttle, Singha beer, the FA, and Bill’s restaurants.