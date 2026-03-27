National initiative invites people across the UK to share stories of the life-changing bond they share with their animals.



MPs from across the political spectrum came together in a powerful show of unity to support a new campaign highlighting the critical link between animal welfare and human safety.



The “Purple Paw” event, hosted by Cat Eccles MP, brought together MPs from four political parties alongside members of the House of Lords. The event also welcomed Alex Davies-Jones MP, Minister for Victims and Violence Against Women and Girls, demonstrating growing government engagement with the issue.



The event marked the introduction of two key initiatives:



Purple Paw – a campaign celebrating the strength of the human–animal bond and raising awareness of its role in safeguarding

Act to Protect – a practical framework designed to help protect both people and animals by recognising the links between abuse, coercive control, and animal harm



Purple Paw forms part of Naturewatch Foundation’s ‘Protect Animals, Protect People’ campaign, which highlights the link between animal abuse and domestic violence. With around 60% of UK households sharing their lives with a pet, ‘Purple Paw’ aims to spark a nationwide conversation about the value of the human–animal bond and why it deserves greater recognition and protection.



The newly launched Act to Protect report sets out practical cross-government recommendations to strengthen collaboration between animal welfare and safeguarding agencies, helping to ensure families and their pets are kept safe together.



Research shows that threats or harm to pets are often used as a tool of coercive control in abusive households. Yet, animal welfare and human safeguarding systems operate separately.



Naturewatch Foundation is calling for stronger joined-up policy approaches that recognise the vital role pets play in family life, and the risks families may face when that bond is exploited.



The campaign is supported by patron Wendy Turner Webster, who has spoken about the comfort and stability her own animals have provided during challenging periods in her life.



By sharing uplifting stories of companionship and resilience, Purple Paw aims to demonstrate how caring for animals also supports human wellbeing, and how protecting pets ultimately helps protect people too.

Supporters who take part will receive a purple paw window or car decal to display in their communities, creating a visible symbol of solidarity and support for the human–animal bond across the country.



Mark Randell, Campaign Manager at Naturewatch Foundation, said:



“Animals are an integral part of our relationships, families and communities. The bond we share with them brings companionship, comfort and support, while helping people develop compassion and improving wellbeing. I would like to thank the MPs who attended our Purple Paw event, and invite those who were unable to join us to contact us to learn how they can support the 60% of households across the UK who share their lives with a pet.”



As stories and images are shared from across the UK, Naturewatch Foundation hopes Purple Paw will become a recognisable symbol of connection.



Members of the public can share their story via action.naturewatch.org/purple-paw-celebrate-human-animal-bond



ENDS



For further information please contact:



Media queries:

Alice Williamson

Campaigns and Marketing Assistant

Naturewatch Foundation

alice@naturewatch.org

+44 (0) 1242 252 871



Campaign queries:

Mark Randell

Campaign Manager

Naturewatch Foundation

mark@naturewatch.org