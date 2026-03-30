Warwickshire, UK - The Midlands’ largest floral event will open fully on Friday 3 April, after drawing large crowds and widespread praise during its opening weekend.



Tulleys Tulip Garden, located at Hatton Country World near Warwick, welcomed thousands of visitors ahead of its official full launch, with organisers confirming that 2026 is its biggest year yet, significantly expanded from 2025.



Featuring more than 750,000 tulips and over 100 varieties, the event has grown into the largest floral display of its kind in the Midlands, transforming the Warwickshire countryside into a vibrant spring destination.



The garden comes from the creators of Tulleys Tulip Fest, the UK’s original and number one tulip festival, bringing their award-winning concept to the Midlands on an even larger scale this year.

Just 25 minutes from Birmingham and 45 minutes from Leicester, the attraction is expected to draw visitors from across the region throughout the spring.



Bigger, Brighter and Better Than 2025

Returning for 2026, the event has been expanded with more planting, more features and more to explore than ever before.



Visitors can walk through vast fields of tulips arranged in sweeping waves of colour, with carefully planned early, mid and late varieties ensuring the display evolves throughout the season.



New and returning features include:



* Live acoustic music across the garden

* New photo opportunities throughout the experience

* A Tulip Boutique with gifts and floral-inspired products

* A Coffee House serving hot drinks and refreshments

* Dutch-inspired street food, including traditional Dutch pancakes



Visitors attending the opening weekend described the experience as “beautiful” and “a perfect spring day out”, with many highlighting the scale and atmosphere of the event.



Visitor Information



Location



Tulleys Tulip Garden

Dark Lane, Hatton, Warwick, CV35 8XA

Tickets From 13.95 GBP

Under 2s go free



Website



TulipGarden.co.uk

Additional Information

Free parking available on site

Dogs welcome



Media Information



Media Contact

edward@edhopkinspr.co.uk

07538 061448



Media tickets available on request



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