Anti-wrinkle injection treatments cost up to 30% more in Central London than in the North of England, according to new analysis of 990 UK clinics by TreatCompare.



The data highlights significant regional variation in pricing for the same treatment, with patients paying materially different amounts depending on where they go.



KEY FINDINGS



Key findings from the analysis include:



UK median price (1 area): £170

Median price (3 areas): £270

Central London median (1 area): £195

North median (1 area): £150

Central London median (3 areas): £310 vs £230 in the North

Price variation within the same treatment: up to 2.5x

Total clinics analysed: 990



CONTEXT



Despite anti-wrinkle injections being a relatively standardised treatment, pricing varies widely across the UK.



Within each region, variation is also substantial. Nationally, the cheapest 5% of clinics charge £100 or less for a single-area treatment, while the most expensive 5% charge £250 or more — a 2.5x difference for the same treatment.



The variation is driven by factors including the brand of botulinum toxin used, practitioner qualifications, clinic overheads, and what is included in the treatment price.



In the UK, anti-wrinkle injections can be administered by practitioners with varying levels of medical training, and there is currently no single consistent regulatory framework governing who can provide these treatments.



As a result, differences in pricing may reflect variations in practitioner experience, clinical setting, and the level of medical oversight provided before, during, and after treatment.



QUOTE



A TreatCompare spokesperson said:



“We’re seeing substantial variation in pricing for identical treatments depending on location and provider type.



While price differences can reflect factors such as overheads and practitioner experience, patients should be cautious about choosing providers based on price alone.



In a market where training requirements and regulatory standards are not always consistent, lower prices may sometimes reflect differences in practitioner experience, clinical oversight, or what is included in the treatment. Greater transparency helps patients make more informed — and safer — decisions.”



METHODOLOGY



The analysis is based on pricing data collected from 990 UK clinic websites in March 2026.



Prices were standardised for anti-wrinkle injections across 1, 2, and 3 standard facial areas (forehead lines, frown lines, crow’s feet), using median values to reduce distortion from outliers.



Ranges represent the 5th to 95th percentile (90% confidence interval), excluding extreme pricing at both ends.



ABOUT TREATCOMPARE



TreatCompare is a UK platform analysing private treatment pricing across clinics nationwide, helping patients understand cost variation across treatments and locations.



Full research:

https://www.treatcompare.com/research/anti-wrinkle-injection...



Media enquiries:

data@treatcompare.com

077 38 650 893