22°C sunshine draws national crowds to Britain’s most talked-about spring attraction.



Thousands of visitors descended on Tulleys Tulip Fest on 8th April, as the UK experienced its hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures in Sussex reaching 22°C.



Guests travelled from across the country to experience the vibrant displays, with many comparing the West Sussex attraction to the world-famous Dutch gardens and describing it as “the UK’s version of Keukenhof.”



Part of Tulleys’ wider collection of tulip festivals, which also includes events in Hertfordshire and Warwickshire, the West Sussex site is currently showcasing 1.5 million tulips and over 130 varieties, creating sweeping landscapes of colour that continue to evolve throughout the spring season.



A Spring Spectacle Capturing National Attention

Across all three locations, Tulleys’ tulip festivals have become the UK’s standout spring attractions, drawing visitors from far beyond their local areas.



Each site offers its own unique setting, while sharing the same signature planting style that ensures a constantly changing display. Early, mid and late flowering tulips bloom in succession, creating new waves of colour throughout the season and offering a fresh experience for returning visitors.



Guests can wander through vibrant tulip fields, take in scenic viewpoints, capture striking photo moments and enjoy a relaxed day out surrounded by colour.



More Than Just Tulips



Alongside the floral displays, visitors can enjoy a range of seasonal food and drink, including Dutch-inspired street food, as well as live music and spaces to unwind and explore.

The combination of scale, atmosphere and attention to detail has helped position Tulleys’ tulip festivals as the UK’s most talked-about spring experiences.



Stuart Beare, Owner of Tulleys Farm, said:



“It’s been incredible to see so many people visiting Tulleys Tulip Fest, especially during the recent warm weather. What’s been really special is hearing guests compare the festival to Keukenhof and call it the UK’s version. That’s exactly the kind of experience we set out to create.



With three locations across the country and more tulips still coming into bloom, it’s a fantastic time for people to come and experience Tulleys Tulip Festivals for themselves.”



Photos available to download below



https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/9jm24yfxs8hcvun8hjntr/AEQd6DR...



Media visits available on request



Tickets



For more information please contact Edward Hopkins - Edward@edhopkinspr.co.uk 07538 061 448



West Sussex: TulipFarm.co.uk Hertfordshire: TulipFields.co.uk Warwickshire: TulipGarden.co.uk