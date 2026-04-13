Access to NHS-funded IVF in England varies widely depending on where patients live, with new analysis from TreatCompare highlighting stark differences between regions.



The research shows that patients across England face a “postcode lottery” when it comes to fertility treatment, with funding levels, eligibility rules, and access thresholds differing significantly depending on their local Integrated Care Board (ICB).



Key findings include:



Some areas fund up to three full IVF cycles, while others offer only one partial cycle

In some regions, patients may receive no NHS-funded IVF at all

Maximum age limits vary significantly depending on postcode

Eligibility criteria differ widely, including BMI restrictions, smoking status, and whether either partner has children



National guidance from NICE recommends up to three IVF cycles for eligible women under 40. However, local ICBs are responsible for implementing this guidance, resulting in wide variation across England.



As a result, two patients with identical clinical circumstances may receive completely different levels of NHS support purely based on where they live. For many, this means turning to private treatment, where the cost of a single IVF cycle can range from £6,000 to £10,000 or more.



TreatCompare has launched a postcode-based IVF eligibility checker, allowing patients to see their local NHS funding criteria alongside private treatment costs.



Quote



“Fertility treatment shouldn’t depend on your postcode, but right now it does. What we’re seeing is a clear gap between national guidance and local implementation. For patients, that often means either long delays or having to self-fund treatment at significant cost.”

— Peter Langdon, Founder of TreatCompare



Notes to Editors

Full research and postcode checker available at:

https://www.treatcompare.com/press/ivf-postcode-lottery

TreatCompare analysis is based on publicly available NHS and ICB policy data across England

About TreatCompare



TreatCompare is a UK-based platform helping patients compare the cost and availability of private healthcare treatments, including fertility, weight loss, and diagnostics. The platform combines pricing data with NHS access insights to help patients make informed decisions about their care.



Contact



Email: press@treatcompare.com