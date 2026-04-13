Surrey — Unique Senior Care (USC) has today issued an alert regarding the “invisible” physical and career toll facing millions of unpaid carers in the UK.



Drawing on the latest 2024–2026 data from the Centre for Care and Carers UK, USC highlights a critical tipping point for the UK's Sandwich Generation, adults aged 45–64 balancing careers, children, and elderly parents. The data reveals that 600 people are leaving the UK workforce every single day to take on unpaid caring responsibilities, often at a high cost to their own health and financial security.



Unique Senior Care’s review of current care trends identifies a worrying physical and emotional impact on those providing intensive support at home:



Physical strain: 42% of unpaid carers report their own physical health has worsened since they began caring, with 20% suffering a physical injury directly related to their responsibilities.

Financial impact: Families in the “sandwich” group are losing an average of £6,268 per year in income due to reduced hours or leaving work.

Emotional burnout: 74% of family carers now report feeling significant levels of stress or anxiety.



“Most families don't see themselves as ‘Carers,’ they’re just daughters, sons, or partners doing what is necessary. But the transition from occasional help to full-time support often happens so gradually that the physical toll is ignored until a crisis occurs,” says Helena Hitchcox, Director of Operations for Unique Senior Care.

.

To address this, USC has integrated a free Is It Time For Care? assessment into their 2026 Statistics Hub. This tool provides families with a Personalised Care Radar, designed to identify early warning signs of caregiver exhaustion and elderly isolation before they lead to injury or hospitalisation.



“Professional care is increasingly about supporting the entire family unit. By introducing support earlier, we can help protect the careers and health of family members, allowing them to focus on their relationship with their loved one rather than the physical demands of 24/7 care.”



Further insights are available on the Unique Senior Care Statistics Hub.



About Unique Senior Care

Unique Senior Care is a premier provider of fully managed hourly home care and live-in care services across the UK. Recognised for their "Outstanding" Care Quality Commission (CQC) ratings and relationship-led approach, they specialise in dementia support, Parkinson’s care, and palliative support at home.



Media enquiries:

Contact: Chloe Ashby, Content Manager

Email: chloe.ashby@uniquecare.co.uk