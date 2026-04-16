London Bridge Rooftop Celebrates 2026 London Marathon Runners with “Moët for Medals”
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
London Bridge Rooftop Celebrates 2026 London Marathon Runners with “Moët for Medals”
All 2026 London Marathon runners with a participation medal can claim a complimentary bottle of Moët on Sunday, 26 April 2026
London, UK — London Bridge Rooftop is raising a glass to the incredible achievements of 2026 London Marathon runners with a celebratory post-race offer: “Moët for Medals.” On Sunday, 26 April 2026, all runners who present their 2026 London Marathon participation medal at the venue will receive a complimentary bottle of Moët.
After taking on 26.2 miles, runners will only need to conquer one final challenge — the 98 steps to the top of London Bridge Rooftop. For marathon finishers, that should be no problem.
With music all day, lively atmosphere, and sweeping city views, London Bridge Rooftop is set to be the ideal destination for runners and their friends to celebrate race day in style.
Perched six storeys high atop a 1970s-style brutalist office block, London Bridge Rooftop blends raw concrete architecture with fairy lights, greenery and an urban open-air feel, creating one of the capital’s most distinctive rooftop hangouts. Located just a stone’s throw from The Shard, the venue offers a vibrant outdoor setting for groups to come together and toast their achievement.
The venue will be open from 1 pm to 10 pm on the day. Tables can be reserved online, and walk-ins will be welcomed, subject to availability, though advance booking is strongly recommended.
Editor’s Notes
Offer valid on Sunday, 26 April 2026 only.
Runners must present their 2026 London Marathon participation medal to redeem the offer.
Maximum of one bottle of Moët per table, for tables of up to six guests.
Guests booking in advance are asked to note “Moët for Medals” in the special requests section when reserving.
Website: londonbridgerooftop.com
Current Opening Hours
(subject to change)
Monday: Closed
Tuesday – Thursday: 4 pm – 11 pm
Friday: 4 pm – 12 am
Saturday: 1 pm – 12 am
Sunday: 1 pm – 10 pm
Press Contact
For press reviews, further information, or to arrange an interview, please
contact:
Andre McLeod
andre@londonbridgerooftop.com
07859008737
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