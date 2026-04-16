Texture is taking centre stage this season, adding depth and dimension to interiors. Responding to this shift, Indigenous has introduced two new pieces to its collection: an Oversized Onyx Basin and a Floating Tree Trunk Vanity. Handcrafted from natural materials, both pieces highlight organic form and a pared-back design.



Indigenous’ Oversized Onyx Basin is defined by its distinctive bands of colour and contrasting finishes - a smooth polished bowl paired with a rugged exterior. Each basin is unique but shares a wide, elongated form that can be used as a single or twin basin.



Handmade from sustainable Longan timber, the Floating Tree Trunk Vanity preserves the wood’s original barked surface. It has a wide, smooth top that works especially well in the bathroom, providing generous space for single or twin basins, along with accessories.



The Oversized Onyx Basin measures approx. 820 x 330 x 130mm and is the ideal partner to the Tree Trunk Vanity, combining rustic stone and wood. The Vanity is approximately 1400 x 450 x 500mm and is supplied unfinished, for bespoke treatment.



The new designs join Indigenous’ Basin and Vanity Unit collections which include metal, stone, terracotta and wood finishes.



To find out more about the design, contact Indigenous on tel. 01993 824200 or email enquiries@indigenous.co.uk. For more information, visit https://indigenous.co.uk



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For media information and photography, please contact angie@afpr.co.uk