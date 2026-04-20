About the Matcha Brand “RIKYU™”

Namiya Inc. (Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan; Co-CEOs: Takumi Sugawara and Shinichi Morimoto) announces the launch of its Japanese matcha distribution business across the United Kingdom.

Through this initiative, Namiya has begun supplying the Japanese matcha brand “RIKYU™” to cafés and restaurants throughout the UK.

All products handled by Namiya are 100% Japanese-grown matcha, sourced through a curated network of trusted partnerships with producers across Japan.



About the Matcha Brand “RIKYU™”



“RIKYU” is a matcha brand inspired by the philosophy of Sen no Rikyu, the historical figure who established the foundations of Japanese tea culture.

The matcha is sourced through a curated network of carefully selected producers in Japan. Key regions include:



・Kyoto (Uji)

Uji, located in Kyoto, is the historic centre of Japanese matcha culture, with over 800 years of heritage. It is renowned for its refined umami and elegant aroma.



・Shizuoka (at the foot of Mount Fuji)

One of Japan’s largest tea-producing regions, situated at the foot of the world-famous Mount Fuji. The matcha is characterised by its clean, balanced flavour profile.



・Kagoshima

The earliest region in Japan to harvest tea each year, Kagoshima is known for its warm climate and unique volcanic soil, particularly around the Sakurajima area.

The mineral-rich volcanic ash creates ideal conditions for tea cultivation, resulting in matcha with a smooth, rich flavour and natural sweetness.



By leveraging the unique characteristics of each region, the product range is suitable for both traditional tea preparation and modern café applications.



Partnership with Japanese Producers



Namiya maintains a curated network of partnerships with tea producers across Japan, enabling:

・Consistent high-quality supply

・Reliable sourcing through trusted partner relationships

・Long-term collaboration with production regions

This structure enables Namiya to deliver authentic Japanese matcha to the UK market with reliability and transparency.



Operations in the UK



Namiya has established an operational structure in the UK, led by Japanese staff with knowledge of tea culture. This includes:

・Direct coordination with producers in Japan

・Business development with local cafés/restaurants

・Tastings demonstrations

This approach ensures a practical, on-the-ground system that connects Japan and the UK, maintaining both product quality and clear communication.



Market Context and Approach



The UK market brings together a diverse mix of cultures, with strong consumer interest in health-conscious and sustainable products.

As a Japan-based company, Namiya is committed to introducing and establishing authentic Japanese matcha in this environment.

In recent years, global demand for matcha has increased, alongside the growing presence of non authentic japanese products. In this context, Namiya believes it is essential to communicate the true value of Japanese matcha—rooted in Japan’s culture, craftsmanship, and production regions—while ensuring a stable and reliable supply.

Beyond simply supplying products, Namiya aims to deliver a quality and experience that customers will continue to choose, contributing to the long-term positioning of Japanese matcha in the UK market.



About Namiya Inc.



Namiya is a Japan-based company focused on business development, branding, and PR strategy.

Rooted in Japan’s culture and production networks, Namiya works to connect Japanese products with global markets through execution-driven initiatives. By going beyond planning and engaging directly with the market, the company creates practical and effective value for businesses and brands.



Head office: Meguro-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Co-CEOs: Takumi Sugawara / Shinichi Morimoto

Founded: December 2024

Mail：eu_market_design@namiya-tokyo.jp

Website: https://namiya-tokyo.jp/