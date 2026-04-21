Mystery figure created to shake Brits out of “zombie routines” fuelled by habit and convenience

● Social media erupts as Londoners film bizarre “Birdman” during rush hour - but in a surprising twist, many didn’t even notice him

● Brits drink 98 million cups of coffee a day fuelling repetitive, “zombie” routines

● 80% of households still rely on instant coffee choosing convenience over quality

● Research shows Brits visit the same coffee spots and make the same choices every day

● Blue Turaco stunt reveals a nation stuck in “safe”, repetitive morning rituals



Link to images are available here – https://www.flickr.com/gp/holywowpr/Xj5CKUJ97U



Link to social video is available here – https://www.instagram.com/reel/DXRH7LviCDW/?igsh=MTFhYTNlZjN...==



Londoners have taken to social media this week after spotting a bizarre “Birdman” during their morning commute with many wondering “what the hell was going on?”



The bizarre clip, which was shared on the Instagram page @itsallmaad, has already racked up over 88,000 views.



In the video a man wearing a giant blue bird head is seen sitting on a train carriage pouring himself a cup of coffee and drinking it from a bright yellow cup and saucer.



One viewer commented: “The bird is even sipping tea.”



Another joked: “Only in London would you see a bird casually grabbing a coffee before work.”



A third added: “lol, just chilling like it’s nothing!”



While someone else wrote: “Seeing that would definitely brighten up my morning commute.”



And another added: “HILARIOUS! You definitely wouldn’t catch me wearing that on the train."



But while social media has been in a flap over the sightings, the reality on the ground told a different story.



Because for every commuter who stopped to stare, laugh and film the surreal scenes, many more simply walked straight past him too locked into their routine to notice anything out of the ordinary flying under their radar.



The Birdman appeared across key commuter hotspots including Tottenham Court Road, Covent Garden and New Oxford Street, blending into the morning rush despite his unmistakable appearance.



Little did they know, the Birdman was part of an undercover social experiment by speciality coffee brand Blue Turaco, with the mask modelled on its namesake bird. With bright blue plumage, a tall crest and a bold, unmistakable presence designed to stand out making it all the more surprising how many commuters didn’t notice him.



As commuters moved in flocks through the same routes, the same queues and the same coffee orders, the stunt exposed just how automatic modern mornings have become, highlighting what Blue Turaco is calling Britain’s “zombie commute”.



Brits now consume around 98 million cups of coffee every day, with nearly two-thirds of the population drinking it regularly. But rather than being a moment of enjoyment, coffee has become part of a fixed ritual something people default to without thinking.



At home, that behaviour is even more pronounced. Around 80% of households buy instant coffee, with the majority choosing it for convenience and ease rather than taste or experience.



The result is a culture of “safe” choices, where people stick to what’s familiar even if it means never spreading their wings and exploring something better.



That same mindset appears to carry into the commute. Even when faced with something completely out of the ordinary like a human-sized bird calmly drinking coffee on the bus many commuters failed to react.



One commuter said: “I didn’t even clock it at first. I was just going through the motions – same route, same coffee, same everything.”



Another added: “You don’t expect anything different in the morning. You just get on with it. I guess I wasn’t really paying attention.”



According to Blue Turaco, this reluctance to break routine is exactly what the stunt set out to challenge.



Wycliffe Sande, founder of Blue Turaco, said: “We’re seeing a nation stuck on repeat choosing the same thing every day not because they love it, but because it’s easy.



“We created the Birdman to ruffle people’s feathers. If something that strange can walk past you unnoticed, it shows just how automatic our mornings have become.



“What we found is that many of us are so locked into our routines, we barely register what’s happening around us. Coffee is a big part of that ritual, but it should be something people genuinely experience and enjoy not just something they rely on to get through the day.”



With social media buzzing over recent sightings, Blue Turaco is taking to the streets of London handing out free coffee samples in key locations to shake up the morning routine and inspire people to see their day differently.



Because the real mystery isn’t just who the Birdman is.



It’s why so many people didn’t notice him at all and what that says about how we begin each day.



Blue Turaco will be handing out free samples to commuters outside Tottenham Court Road station on 29th April 2026 between 7.30am and 9am and Brent Cross shopping centre between 12pm and 2pm to celebrate the brand’s new OOH campaign. Blue Turaco’s ground and whole bean coffee is also available nationwide at Tesco, Waitrose, Co-op, and Ocado, with an RRP of £6.00.



For further information on Blue Turaco visit www.blueturacocoffee.com



ENDS

Further Information: Blue Turaco press office

Delilah Pollard

07595 676 304 / delilah@holywowpr.com



NOTES TO EDITOR:

Research and statistics referenced:

● The UK consumes approximately 98 million cups of coffee per day (British Coffee Association)

● Around 63% of Brits drink coffee regularly (ITV report)

● 80% of UK households buy instant coffee, with convenience a key driver (Mintel coffee report)

● Approximately 73% of coffee made at home is instant, reflecting habitual behaviour (Corner Coffee blog)



About Wycliffe Sande, founder of Blue Turaco

Wycliffe Sande is the founder of Blue Turaco, a Ugandan coffee brand on a mission to change how the world thinks about Robusta.



Raised in Uganda, where Robusta coffee grows naturally, Wycliffe saw first-hand how the crop was treated - valued for volume, but rarely for quality. That disconnect became the starting point for Blue Turaco.



Drawing on both local knowledge and a clear vision for what the category could become, Wycliffe built Blue Turaco to prove that Robusta, when grown and processed properly, can meet specialty-grade standards and deliver a premium coffee experience.



Today, he works directly with farmers in Uganda, including on his own farm, to set higher standards for quality, improve livelihoods, and challenge long-standing perceptions within the coffee industry.



His ambition is simple: to make Robusta famous not as a substitute, but as a category in its own right.



About Blue Turaco

Blue Turaco is Blue Turaco is the UK’s first farmer-owned Ugandan speciality Robusta coffee brand.



Working directly with farmers, the brand produces 100% Ugandan specialty-grade Robusta, grown and processed using techniques typically reserved for premium Arabica coffee. The result is a coffee that is bold, smooth, and unexpectedly complex, with flavour notes including cocoa, raisin, and toasted sweetness.



Blue Turaco is built on a model that combines quality with impact. Farmers are paid up to 30% more than traditional routes, supporting better farming practices and more sustainable livelihoods, while every pack sold contributes to two school meals for children in Uganda.



Available in ground and whole bean formats, Blue Turaco offers a new perspective on what everyday coffee can be one that prioritises origin, fairness, and flavour without compromise.



Because Robusta isn’t the problem. The system is. And Blue Turaco is here to fix it.