Woodmansey, East Yorkshire – On 1st May Tapco® Roofing Products will launch its Second Annual Tapco® Elite Roofing Awards Program. Roofing contractors in the United Kingdom are invited to submit their past projects using TapcoSlate® and DaVinci Select Shake products into the contest.



From 1st May to 15th July 2026, the Tapco® Elite Roofing Awards 2026 competition will be open for submissions online at https://tinyurl.com/tapco-elite-2026. Both re-roofing and new construction projects completed within the last six years may be submitted for consideration. There is no fee to enter.



“During our inaugural year in 2025 we identified four extraordinary roofing projects featuring superior craftsmanship,” says Mike Winter, general manager at Tapco® Roofing Products. “We’re seeking additional projects for this year’s competition that meet these high standards.



“Once we locate the winning projects, we’ll have professional photography taken of them to spotlight on our website and in our marketing efforts, and to share with the winners.”



In addition to the publicity and recognition, contest winners will receive £1000

credit on a future Tapco® roofing purchase, the ability to promote their winning project as a Tapco® Masterpiece Project, publicity on RoofersCoffeeShopUK, and the creation of a dedicated project profile on the Tapco website. Winners will also receive a trophy and luncheon in their honour.



“We want to recognise the superior craftsmanship of those roofing contractors using our Tapco and DaVinci products to achieve outstanding roofing results and kerb appeal,” says Mike. “Whether it’s a conservatory, a hotel, a home project or any other beautiful use of our products that truly stands out, we want roofing contractors to be recognised for their efforts in the Second Annual Tapco Elite Roofing Awards Program!”



Winners in the 2025 inaugural Tapco Elite Roofing Awards Program include:



* Dean Potts Roofing Ltd. out of Upper Collwall, Malvern, for the restoration of the roof on the Malvern Hills Hotel & Restaurants using TapcoSlate® in Pewter Grey.



* H. I. Building Contractors, out of Horsham, West Sussex, for installation of a TapcoSlate® roof in Pewter Grey on a new build project in Coxwold.



* RF Roofing Ltd., out of Coldstream, Berwickshire, for installation of TapcoSlate® tiles in Stone Black alongside solar panels on a roof in Lanark in 2024.



* Visions of Oxford Ltd., Oxford, Oxfordshire, for a multi-year project involving a three-stage replacement/new build project transforming and expanding a small, older home into a spacious, larger house using TapcoSlate® tiles in Pewter Grey.



With its authentically shaped textured surfaces and riven edges moulded in each piece, TapcoSlate replicates real slate pieces. However, this durable product will not crack, break or delaminate like real slate. The lightweight, easy-to-install product provides a refined appearance with reduced jobsite waste, resulting in lower installation costs.



For those property owners seeking a real cedar shake look on their homes without the maintenance hassles, DaVinci Select Shake is the answer. Made of virgin resins, UV and thermal stabilisers along with a highly-specialised fire retardant, these composite shakes have a BROOF(t4) Fire rating. The quality design provides an authentic appearance while the exceptional pieces stand up to Mother Nature in all types of weather. Plus, these man-made cedar tiles are backed by a 40-year warranty.



For more information and details on these products and the Second Annual Elite Roofing Awards Program in 2026, go to https://tinyurl.com/tapco-elite-2026 or call 01482 880478.



Contact: Stephen Duke

SDuke@westlake.com